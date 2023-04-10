close

National party status to AAP in such a short time a miracle: Kejriwal

National party status to AAP in such a short time a miracle: Kejriwal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 11:09 PM IST
It is nothing less than a "miracle" for AAP to get the national party status in such a short time, its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after the Election Commission granted the recognition to it on Monday.

Kejriwal credited people for the recognition and sought blessings from God to enable his party fulfil their expectations.

Soon after the Election Commission's announcement, he tweeted in Hindi, "National party in such a short time? This is nothing less than a miracle. Many congratulations to all."

"Crores of people of the country have brought us here. People expect a lot from us. Today people have given us a huge responsibility, he said and sought blessings from God so the party fulfils this responsibility well.

Formed in November 2012, the Aam Aadmi Party has got national party status in just 10 years.

The party is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal | AAP | National political parties | Election Commission

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

