Maha govt to use AI to write resumes of youths to help them in getting jobs

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
The Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry of the Maharashtra government has announced to launch an initiative, under which it will use artificial intelligence to design and write resumes of one lakh job seekers, which will help them in getting employment.
The initiative is the brainchild of minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the state government said in a statement. "Even though the job seekers get good employment opportunities, many times they face failure at the first step due to lack of quality resume. To solve this problem, the minister has decided to provide digital resumes to the youth with the help of artificial intelligence," it said.
Lakhs of youths in the state will be able to get high quality and perfect resumes in just a few minutes by just sending Hi to 8655826684 on WhatsApp and answering some simple questions, it added. As part of this, 280 job fairs will be organised by the state government. There are plans to organise such job fairs in the future as well. Although the youth of the state try to take advantage of the recruitment process by participating in such job fairs, many face difficulties as they do not have a good resume, it said.
To solve this problem, minister Lodha has decided to make available good quality resumes to the youth of Maharashtra through artificial intelligence, it said. "The resume created digitally will be useful for providing suitable employment to the youth of Maharashtra. Under this initiative, more than one lakh youth will be able to get this service," the statement said.

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

