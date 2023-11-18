Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

Former RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan passes away at 92 after short illness

Venkitaramanan was born in Nagercoil, part of the Padmanathapuram division of the princely state of Travancore

RBI

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

S Venkitaramanan, the 18th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, passed away on Saturday in Chennai after a short illness at the age of 92. He held the position from December 1990 to December 1992. Before his tenure as RBI governor, Venkitaramanan served as the finance secretary in the Ministry of Finance from 1985 to 1989 and was also advisor to the government of Karnataka.

Upon assuming the role of RBI Governor, Venkitaramanan faced the challenge of addressing India's balance of payments crisis, marked by rapidly depleting foreign exchange reserves. Through decisive measures, he successfully navigated the country through this crisis. As a finance secretary in 1989, he was the one who advised the Rajiv Gandhi-led government at the Centre to consider loans from multilateral agencies like the International Monetary Fund to tide over the worsening economic situation.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“His adroit management saw the country tide over the balance of payments crisis. His term also saw India adopt the IMF’s stabilisation programme where the rupee underwent a devaluation and the launch of the programme of economic reforms,” the RBI's online platform elaborated on Venkitaramanan's time in charge.

Following his retirement, Venkitaramanan took on key roles as the chairman of Ashok Leyland Investment Services Ltd., New Tirupur Area Development Corporation Ltd., and Ashok Leyland Finance Ltd. He contributed to various corporate boards, including Reliance Industries Limited, SPIC, Piramal Healthcare Ltd, Tamil Nadu Water Investment Co. Ltd, and Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd.

Venkitaramanan was born in Nagercoil, part of the Padmanathapuram division of the princely state of Travancore, into a Tamil Iyer family. He earned his master's degree in physics from University College Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and later pursued a master's degree in Industrial Administration at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, US.

He is survived by two daughters, Girija and Sudha and their families. 

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Reserve Day live match time, playing conditions

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI MPC meet: How many Rs 2,000 bank notes are still in circulation?

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Cricket World Cup: Railways to run special train between Delhi, Ahmedabad

SC to hear pleas on delay by govt in clearing collegium's recommendations

Cyclone Midhili weakens into deep depression, no rain in Tripura, Mizoram

Lawmaker, USCIRF slam US cos for showing up for Chinese president's events

Odisha govt's nod for 8 investment projects worth over Rs 1,397 crore

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor RBI

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon