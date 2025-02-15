Business Standard

Saturday, February 15, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 10 Maha Kumbh devotees killed in car-bus crash on Prayagraj highway

10 Maha Kumbh devotees killed in car-bus crash on Prayagraj highway

At least 10 devotees from Chhattisgarh died and 19 others were injured after their Bolero car collided with a bus on the Mirzapur-Prayagraj highway while traveling to the Maha Kumbh Mela

maha kumbh accident

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 10 people, all of whom were devotees from Chhattisgarh traveling to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, died after their Bolero car collided with a bus on the Mirzapur-Prayagraj highway. The crash, which took place around midnight, also left 19 others injured, reported India Today.
 
The devotees, all from Korba, Chhattisgarh, were traveling to the Sangam for a holy dip. The bus involved in the collision also carried pilgrims from Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh.   
 
  "Ten people died after a car carrying devotees from Chhattisgarh to the Maha Kumbh collided with a bus. The accident occurred on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway around midnight. The bodies have been taken to Swaroop Rani Medical Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is going on," Prayagraj Additional SP Vivek Chandra Yadav said.
 

Also Read

car accident, road accident

LIVE News: 10 devotees killed as car collides with bus en route to Mahakumbh

Railways, train

Northern Railways to run special Vande Bharat via Prayagraj for Mahakumbh

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: More than 500 mn people take holy dip, says UP govt

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Action taken against 53 social media accounts, says police

Businessman Baba at Maha Kumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh 2025: Meet Businessman Baba who gave up Rs 3,000 crore empire

 

CM Yogi Adityanath orders relief measures  

 
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to reach the accident site and ensure that relief and rescue efforts were carried out. He also instructed authorities to provide medical treatment to the injured.  
 
The state administration is monitoring road safety measures, especially during the Maha Kumbh Mela, which has seen millions of devotees arriving in Prayagraj.  
 

Recent accidents involving Maha Kumbh devotees  

 
This crash is one of several accidents involving devotees traveling to and from the Maha Kumbh. The large number of pilgrims, along with heavy traffic on highways leading to Prayagraj, has led to multiple road mishaps.  
 
On Tuesday, seven devotees from Andhra Pradesh died when their tempo traveller collided with a truck on a highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district.  
 
On Monday, a couple from Agra died, and four others were injured when their car collided with a truck while returning from the Maha Kumbh. Station House Officer Rudra Pratap Singh confirmed that authorities seized the truck and detained the driver.  
 
That same day, a bus-car collision in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, led to the death of a man from Rourkela, Odisha, while six others sustained injuries. The accident raised further concerns about vehicular safety and traffic management during the Maha Kumbh Mela.
 

Maha Kumbh 2025: Record footfall amid safety concerns  

 
The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings, began on January 13 and will continue until February 26, coinciding with Maha Shivratri.  
 
According to the Uttar Pradesh government, as of Friday at 6 pm, over 9.2 million devotees had taken a holy dip at the Sangam, pushing the total footfall past 500 million.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

Next meeting with protesting farmers on February 22: Pralhad Joshi

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold

Delhi's air quality still 'moderate' as strong winds clear away pollutants

US colleges ask foreign students to get to campus before Trump takes office

Indian student community contributes over $8 bn annually to US economy

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maha CM assures to establish better law and order after meeting Amit Shah

Baijayant Jay Panda, BJP MP

Baijayant Jay Panda to head 31-member select committee to examine I-T Bill

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Maha Kumbh Mela road accident Prayagraj BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon