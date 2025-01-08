Business Standard

Maha Kumbh Mela projected to earn up to Rs 2 trillion: UP CM Adityanath

With an expected turnout of 40 crore devotees this year, the Maha Kumbh is projected to generate up to Rs 2 trillion in economic growth, he said

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

He said the people of the state are privileged to showcase India's profound spiritual heritage to the world through the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. | File Photo: PTI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said with an expected turnout of 40 crore devotees this year, the Maha Kumbh is projected to generate up to Rs 2 trillion in economic growth.

Speaking at the 'Divine Uttar Pradesh: The Must Visit Sacred Journey' conclave organised by a prominent media group, Adityanath acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "inspiring the nation to embrace its heritage with pride", according to an official statement. 

Sharing the economic impact of the Maha Kumbh, the chief minister said the 2019 event contributed Rs 1.2 trillion to the state's economy. With an expected turnout of 40 crore devotees this year, the Maha Kumbh is projected to generate up to Rs 2 trillion in economic growth, he said.

 

In addition, Adityanath revealed that the year 2024 has already seen over 16 crore devotees visiting Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi and more than 13.55 crore devotees in Ayodhya from January to September.

The chief minister said Maha Kumbh Mela, set to take place from January 13 to February 26, will elevate India's ancient cultural and religious traditions to global prominence, a press statement said.

Noting the spiritual and societal importance of the Maha Kumbh, he stated that the event is not just a religious gathering but a symbol of social and spiritual unity. He described the Maha Kumbh as the world's largest temporary city, expected to accommodate between 50 lakh to one crore devotees at any given time.

He criticised those who take pride in the legacy of foreign invaders rather than embracing India's glorious heritage.

"These individuals thrive on division -- whether by caste, region, language or other factors -- and use such divides for political gain expecting a constructive approach from them would be futile," he said.

Adityanath contended that such individuals fail to appreciate the significance of the Maha Kumbh and the transformation of sacred sites like Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura-Vrindavan.

"These people thrive on division and seek political gain from societal divides," he remarked.

He said the people of the state are privileged to showcase India's profound spiritual heritage to the world through the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and said those who take pride in the legacy of foreign invaders will never understand its grandeur.

He noted that under PM Modi's vision, India's spiritual roots are being celebrated on a global scale.

CM Adityanath described the Maha Kumbh as a monumental spiritual event and said it is a grand, divine and digitally advanced gathering, where faith and modernity converge.

He further outlined that the central and state governments, with the support from "revered" saints, have worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the Maha Kumbh.

"This will be a model of modernity," he assured, highlighting the focus on environmental sustainability, including the prevention of sewage from flowing into the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

