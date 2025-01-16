Business Standard

Maha Kumbh: Over 2.5 mn devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on 4th day

Maha Kumbh: Over 2.5 mn devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on 4th day

The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri)

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. | Photo: PTI

ANI
Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 2.5 million devotees took part in the holy dip at Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of Rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati on Thursday evening, the fourth day of Maha Kumbh.

According to the data released, by 5 pm on Thursday, over 2.5 million people visited the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj and took a holy dip at the Sangam, with more than 1 million Kalpvasis and 1.5 million additional pilgrims. 

Over 60 million devotees have participated in the world's biggest religious congregation; over 35 million on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14.

 

Given the massive influx of pilgrims, the Prayagraj administration established an AI-based computerised lost and found centre.

Sharing details, Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi told ANI, "An AI-based lost and found centre has been set up. Arrangements are made there for accommodation, clothes and food for the people who are lost. There has not been a single case in which we have not been able to reunite children or lost people with their relatives. We have received a good response from the computerised lost and found centre. If there is a case in which we have not been able to reunite a person with his relatives, then the administration takes them to their home at its own expense."

On Wednesday, a 21-member delegation from 10 countries arrived at Arail Tent City in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

The delegation, invited by the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, will take a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Denesh Persaud from Guyana, expressed his joy and fulfilment after taking a holy dip in the River Ganges.

"It's a dream come true. I always wanted to come here and take a holy dip in the River Ganges. I have fulfilled that wish," Persaud said.

Sally El Azab from United Arab Emirates, is among the many international pilgrims who have travelled to Prayagraj, to experience the Kumbh Mela, the largest religious gathering in the world.

The visiting group included representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This showcases the global interest in this spiritual event.

The statement noted that the Mahakumbh, organised under the leadership of the Yogi government, has drawn global attention this year. Their accommodations were arranged at the Tent City in Arail, an initiative by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

