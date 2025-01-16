Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Google signs deal to buy carbon removal credits from Indian farms

Google signs deal to buy carbon removal credits from Indian farms

While some developers are looking at expensive new technologies that extract CO2 directly from the air, solutions like biochar could prove a cheaper near-term option

Google

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters SINGAPORE
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google will buy carbon credits from an Indian initiative that turns large amounts of agricultural waste into biochar - a form of charcoal that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and returns it to the soil, it said on Thursday.

The deal - signed by Google and Indian supplier Varaha - is one of the biggest ever involving biochar, and is the tech giant's first foray into India's carbon dioxide removal (CDR) sector.

Google is one of a number of big tech companies looking to offset emissions through CDR, which refers to a range of interventions designed to remove CO2 already in the atmosphere and oceans.

 

While some developers are looking at expensive new technologies that extract CO2 directly from the air, solutions like biochar could prove a cheaper near-term option.

"Biochar is a promising approach to carbon removal because it has the ability to scale worldwide, using existing technology, with positive side effects for soil health," said Randy Spock, Google's carbon removal lead.

Also Read

Google

YouTube, Google donate $15 million for Los Angeles wildfire relief

Rocket

Google-backed Pixxel launches India's first private satellite constellation

Google Chrome, Chrome browser

UK watchdog to investigate Google search services to see consumer impact

Meta, Google

EU reassesses its probes into tech giants such as Apple, Google and Meta

JVC AI Vision QLED TV series

JVC marks India comeback with Google TV-based QLED TV range: Details here

Varaha will buy waste from hundreds of smallholder farms in India and build reactors to convert it into biochar, which can sequester CO2 for hundreds of years. It will also be supplied to farmers as an alternative to fertilisers.

Google will buy 100,000 tons of carbon credits from now until 2030. Varaha's chief executive Madhur Jain said there was scope for rapid growth, with waste from India's farms capable of generating enough biochar to store more than 100 million tons of CO2 every year.

CDR accounts for only a fraction of global carbon trading but is expected to grow rapidly as countries and corporations seek new ways to offset emissions.

However, critics say CDR is no substitute for emission cuts. They also warn that solutions like biochar offer no guarantee the CO2 will be removed permanently.

"We are going to face peak warming," said Jain. "Even if something just reduces (CO2) or removes it for only 20 to 40 or 50 years, I feel that we need to do everything that we can.

More From This Section

Havells india electronic fans

LIVE: Havells India posts Q3 net profit at Rs 283 crore, revenue from ops at Rs 4,883 crore

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh

What is Bhashini, the AI-tool breaking language barriers at Maha Kumbh?

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra to establish Innovation City similar to GIFT City: CM Fadnavis

Indian schools and education.

School winter vacations 2025 extended in Haryana, UP, Delhi, and Bihar

ISRO

Cabinet approves Rs 3,984 crore third launch pad at Isro's Sriharikota

Topics : Google Carbon emissions Biogas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon