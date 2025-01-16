Business Standard

Maha Kumbh to boost UP handicraft trade in Uttar Pradesh by Rs 35 cr

Joint Commissioner of Industries in Prayagraj Division, Sharad Tandon, said a remarkable growth in business is expected this time over the last Kumbh held in 2019

The Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will conclude on February 26. (Photo:PTI)

The Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj is proving to be a significant platform for artisans of Uttar Pradesh. Officials estimate a turnover of about Rs 35 crore for the handicraft industry during the 45-day fair.

After taking a dip in the Sangam, people are also visiting the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) exhibition set up across 6,000 square metres area.

The exhibition showcases an array of exquisite handicrafts, including carpets of Kushinagar, zari-zardozi work, Firozabad's glass toys and Varanasi's wooden toys, among other things.

Joint Commissioner of Industries in Prayagraj Division, Sharad Tandon, said a remarkable growth in business is expected this time over the last Kumbh held in 2019.

 

"In 2019, the turnover was Rs 4.30 crore, but this time we anticipate a turnover of up to Rs 35 crore. This remarkable increase will offer new opportunities for employment and empower small entrepreneurs," Tandon said.

Besides, the online marketplace Flipkart has set up a stall in the fair area where local entrepreneurs are being offered a free sales opportunity. Artisans and handicraft sellers can now sell their products on Flipkart's platform without any charges.

The ODOP exhibition also brings forward the rich cultural heritage of UP through various crafts and geographical indication (GI) products.

Rajnikant, a GI expert, said that 75 GI products from the state are on display as part of the ODOP initiative.

These products include Varanasi's red chilies, Banarasi sarees, Pratapgarh's amla, brass utensils from Mirzapur, and the terracotta from Gorakhpur. Additionally, carpets from Kushinagar and glass toys and utensils from Firozabad are among the exhibition's top attractions, he said.

Among the 75 GI products, 34 are from the Kashi region, which has played an important role in securing the GI tag, offering recognition and protection to these unique crafts.

Rajnikant also mentioned efforts to bring other iconic products like Banaras Thandai, Lal Peda, and Banarasi Tabla to the global stage.

The ODOP scheme, which has been implemented under the guidance of the Uttar Pradesh MSME Department has provided a massive boost to the state's handicrafts and cottage industries.

The Maha Kumbh not only strengthens the region's spiritual and cultural identity but also creates a vital business platform for entrepreneurs, the officials said.

The Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will conclude on February 26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Maha Kumbh Mela Kumbh Mela on UNESCO list Uttar Pradesh government Handicrafts

Jan 16 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

