Cabinet approves Rs 3,984 crore third launch pad at Isro's Sriharikota

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the establishment of the Third Launch Pad (TLP) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of Rs 3,984 crore, including associated facilities for the TLP.
The Third Launch Pad project envisages the creation of launch infrastructure at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, for ISRO’s Next Generation Launch Vehicles (NGLV). It will also serve as a standby launch pad for the Second Launch Pad at Sriharikota. This will enhance the launch capacity for future Indian human spaceflight missions. The project is of national importance.
The TLP is designed to have a configuration that is as universal and adaptable as possible. It will support not only the NGLV, which is a heavy-lift vehicle and partially reusable, but also ISRO's medium-lift launch vehicle, Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3). It will be realised with maximum industry participation, fully utilising ISRO’s experience in establishing earlier launch pads and sharing existing launch complex facilities. The TLP is targeted for establishment within four years.
The project will boost the Indian space ecosystem by enabling higher launch frequencies and enhancing national capacity to undertake human spaceflight and space exploration missions.
Currently, Indian space transportation systems are completely reliant on two launch pads: the First Launch Pad (FLP) and the Second Launch Pad (SLP). The FLP was established 30 years ago for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and continues to provide launch support for the PSLV and Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). The SLP was primarily established for the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and LVM3 and also serves as a standby for the PSLV. The SLP has been operational for nearly 20 years, enhancing launch capacity to enable some commercial missions of the PSLV and LVM3, along with national missions, including the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The SLP is also being prepared to launch the human-rated LVM3 for the Gaganyaan missions.
The expanded vision of the Indian Space Programme during the Amrit Kaal, including the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) by 2035 and an Indian crewed lunar landing by 2040, requires a new generation of heavier launch vehicles with advanced propulsion systems. These requirements cannot be met by the existing launch pads. The expeditious establishment of a Third Launch Pad to cater to a heavier class of NGLVs and as a standby for the SLP is essential to meet evolving space transportation requirements for the next 25–30 years.