Maha Kumbh to generate 1.2 mn gig jobs across sectors: NLB Services

The observations by global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services are based on internal data analysis and industry reports

The 45-day Maha Kumbh is the world's largest spiritual gathering. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

The ongoing Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13 and will conclude on February 26, is expected to generate 12 lakh gig and temporary jobs across various sectors, NLB Services CEO Sachin Alug on Monday.

The observations by global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services are based on internal data analysis and industry reports. 

The Uttar Pradesh government expects to host 400 million devotees. This historic congregation is emerging as a powerhouse for economic growth and temporary employment, he said.

The economic ripple effect of the Maha Kumbh extends across multiple sectors, including infrastructure development, event management, security services, local trade, tourism, entertainment, and horticulture, fostering growth in both traditional and modern business segments, Alug added.

 

In the tourism and hospitality industry alone, approximately 4.5 lakh jobs are anticipated, including roles such as hotel staff, tour guides, porters, travel consultants, and event coordinators, to manage the massive influx of visitors, Alug added.

Similarly, the transportation and logistics sector is expected to create around 3 lakh jobs, including positions for drivers, supply chain managers, courier personnel, and other support staff.

Temporary medical camps set up during the event are expected to provide opportunities for around 1.5 lakh freelance nurses, paramedics, and allied healthcare professionals, ensuring the safety and well-being of millions of attendees.

The IT and technology sector is also expected to witness a surge in demand, with about 2 lakh professionals required to manage virtual darshan apps, real-time event update platforms, and cybersecurity to ensure seamless digital experiences, Alug said.

Meanwhile, retail businesses catering to the needs of devotees are expected to create approximately 1 lakh jobs for on-ground sales and customer support staff to meet the demand for religious items, souvenirs, and local products, he added.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh is the world's largest spiritual gathering.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maha Kumbh Mela Kumbh Mela gig economy

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

