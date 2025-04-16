Mahadev app case: ED searches premises of MakeMyTrip's Nishant Pitti

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday searched the premises of Nishant Pitti, founder of EaseMyTrip, in connection with the alleged Mahadev betting app scam, reported news agency PTI. The probe agency launched fresh searches across multiple states in connection with the case, in which several other prominent individuals have also been named.
The ED conducted raids at several locations in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Chennai, and Sambalpur (Odisha).
Earlier, the ED said that its investigation showed that many senior politicians and officials from Chhattisgarh were involved. The two main people behind the app, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, are from this state.
The ED said the app runs a large network that helps illegal betting websites. It allows new users to join, creates user IDs, and moves money around using fake bank accounts to hide where it came from.