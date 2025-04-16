Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mahadev app case: ED searches premises of MakeMyTrip's Nishant Pitti

Mahadev app case: ED searches premises of MakeMyTrip's Nishant Pitti

The ED said that several top politicians and government officials from Chhattisgarh are suspected to be involved in illegal activities and money deals connected to the app

Nishant Pitti

Nishant Pitti, fouder of EasyMyTrip. (Image: Linkedin/Nishant Pitti)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday searched the premises of Nishant Pitti, founder of EaseMyTrip, in connection with the alleged Mahadev betting app scam, reported news agency PTI. The probe agency launched fresh searches across multiple states in connection with the case, in which several other prominent individuals have also been named.
 
The ED conducted raids at several locations in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur, Chennai, and Sambalpur (Odisha).
 
Earlier, the ED said that its investigation showed that many senior politicians and officials from Chhattisgarh were involved. The two main people behind the app, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, are from this state.
 
 
The ED said the app runs a large network that helps illegal betting websites. It allows new users to join, creates user IDs, and moves money around using fake bank accounts to hide where it came from.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC flags issue with undoing 'waqf by user'; says old mosques lack deeds

Supreme Court, SC

Waqf Act hearing LIVE updates: One high court may be asked to deal with pleas, says CJI Khanna

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge blessed with baby boy

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge blessed with baby boy; share pics and name

Congress, Congress flag

LIVE news: Congress workers protest against Centre over National Herald case

Mehul Choksi

Is Mehul Choksi a fugitive under Indian law? What it means for extradition

Topics : Scams money laundering case Money laundering money launderers Enforcement Directorate BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVEICAI CA Admit Card 2025DC vs RR Pitch ReportWipro Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon