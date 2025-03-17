Monday, March 17, 2025 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kerala CSR scam: 1,343 cases registered, 6 persons nabbed, says CM Vijayan

According to data from the 386 cases in which investigations have commenced, a total of Rs 281.43 crore was collected from 48,386 people by promising scooters at half the price

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Chief Minister added that several crucial documents were seized from the prime accused, whose bank accounts have been frozen | Photo: X@PinarayiVijayan

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that scamsters collected Rs 281.43 crore from 48,386 people by promising scooters at half the price using CSR funds, but gave vehicles only to 16,348 people as per 386 cases registered into the CSR fund scam in which investigation began.

Responding to a query raised by CPI(M) MLA Murali Perunelly on the status of probe into the CSR scam, Vijayan told Assembly that the police have registered 1,343 cases related to the scam till March 12.

Of these, 665 cases have been handed over to the Superintendent of Crime Branch, Ernakulam, leading the special investigation team under the supervision of ADGP (Crimes), CM said.

 

The CM was referring to the case where thousands of people were allegedly cheated by falsely promising two-wheelers and laptops at half price using CSR funds.

The Chief Minister added that several crucial documents were seized from the prime accused, whose bank accounts have been frozen.

The police have arrested six persons Anandhu Krishnan, Ravi Pannakkal, Basheer P P, Riyas, Mohammed Shafi, and K N Anand Kumar in connection with the case.

According to data from the 386 cases in which investigations have commenced, a total of Rs 281.43 crore was collected from 48,386 people by promising scooters at half the price. However, only 16,348 individuals received the two-wheelers.

Similarly, Rs 9.22 crore was taken from 36,891 people under the pretense of providing discounted laptops, but only 29,897 received the devices.

Additionally, 56,082 individuals were promised sewing machines, with Rs 23.24 crore collected, though only 53,478 machines were delivered.

The investigation revealed that the prime accused and his companies operated 23 bank accounts. Steps have been initiated to attach three of his properties as per a court order, Vijayan added.

CM further stated that the Crime Branch investigation into 279 cases is still in its initial stages.

The fraud was orchestrated through the Socio-Economic and Environmental Development Society, the NGO Confederation, and various seed societies and confederations, all of which were formed with Anand Kumar as chairman and Anandhu Krishnan as coordinator, he added.

Vijayan cautioned the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to scams that lure people with attractive offers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

