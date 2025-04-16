Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge blessed with baby boy; share pics and name

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge blessed with baby boy

Actor Sagarika Ghatge and her cricketer husband, Zaheer Khan, have been blessed with a baby boy. Married for 8 years, the couple shared the happy news with fans alongside first photos and name

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zaheer Khan, former cricket player for India, and his wife Sagarika Ghatge, welcomed a baby boy into the world. The infant was given the name 'Fatehsinh Khan' by the couple. Zaheer and Sagarika posted the news on their social media accounts. 
 
"With love, gratitude, and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan," the parents wrote with a cute family portrait of the infant. On November 23, 2017, Sagarika and Zaheer were married. 
 
A lavish wedding reception followed the couple's court marriage. Sagarika is well-known as the "Chak De" girl after playing Preeti Sabharwal in the Shah Rukh Khan film, but the cricket player is renowned for being one of the best fast bowlers the nation has ever produced.
 

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge blessed with baby boy: The posts

Sagarika shared the happy news on social media on Wednesday, sharing a picture that caught the priceless moment. They announced their baby boy's name on Instagram, Fatehsinh Khan. The child's arrival was announced by the couple in a joint post that included a family photo.
 
In the cute family portrait, Sagarika is seen lovingly putting her arms over Zaheer cradling their baby boy on his lap. The baby's small hand is shown in another photo. "With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan," they wrote beside the photos. 

The surprise announcement has thrilled many, as the couple's path to parenthood has been a well held secret. Not much is known about her pregnancy or the delivery. Sagarika and Zaheer shared two pictures of their baby. In one, they were shown grasping the baby's little fingers, while in the other, they were shown cuddling the infant.     

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge blessed with baby boy: Best wishes poured 

 Friends and family showered the post with best wishes as soon as it got viral. In the comment section, the couple's friends and coworkers in the film industry gathered to wish them well on the birth of their first child. 
 
Chef Maria Goretti commented, "Big big congratulations and lots of blessings (sic)," while actor Diana Penty wrote, "Congratulations, you guys (sic)!." Apart from this, actors Huma Qureshi, Delnaaz Irani, Angad Bedi and Athiya Shetty and cricketer Suresh Raina, among others also left congratulatory messages with heart emojis in the comment section. Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal also commented, “Congrats guys, god bless”.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge: About the couple 

In November 2017, Sagarika and Zaheer were married in a private ceremony. During the 2017 Indian Premier League, the engagement ceremony was held. The couple did a registered marriage as well as Mehndi was followed by a lavish reception attended by well-known personalities from the entertainment and sports industries. 
 
They threw a joint sangeet night for their friends in Mumbai, which was followed by a lavish reception. The actor frequently updates her Instagram followers on her life, and occasionally she includes Zaheer in her pictures.
 

Topics : Zaheer Khan Cricketers Baby

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

