Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 12:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar takes charge, attends cabinet meeting

Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar takes charge, attends cabinet meeting

Sunetra Pawar has been given the charge of the exicse, sports, minority welfare and Aukaf departments and also appointed guardian minister of Beed and Pune

Sunetra Pawar

Sunetra Pawar took oath as the state's first woman deputy CM on January 31 (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Tuesday assumed her ministerial duties at the state secretariat Mantralaya, 13 days after the death of her husband and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

She was accompanied by senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and her elder son Parth Pawar as she took her seat in the deputy CM's office, marking a poignant transition in the state's leadership.

NCP leaders Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde were among those present.

Sunetra Pawar will attend the cabinet meeting scheduled on Tuesday, the first to be held since Ajit Pawar's death.

She will also participate in the business advisory committee meeting for the February 23 budget session.

 

Also Read

Parth Pawar, Ajit Pawar

Pune land deal: Parth Pawar's firm challenges ₹21 crore stamp duty notice

BJP supporters, BJP

Mahayuti wins big in Maharashtra ZP, panchayat polls; BJP leads alliance

Manjusha Nagpure WITH RPI's Wadekar after election

BJP's Manjusha Nagpure elected as Pune mayor, RPI(A)'s Wadekar dy mayor

plane crash, ajit pawar, baramati

Preliminary report on Ajit Pawar plane crash expected soon: MoS Mohol

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maha Govt signs MoUs worth ₹10,880 cr for multiple Vidarbha projects

NCP leader Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district on January 28.

Sunetra Pawar took oath as the state's first woman deputy CM on January 31. She has been given the charge of the exicse, sports, minority welfare and Aukaf departments and also appointed guardian minister of Beed and Pune.

She arrived in Mumbai from Pune early on Monday and offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple and the memorial of BR Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar area.

The deputy CM, accompanied by her elder son, then visited the NCP office and met party MLAs and ministers before heading to the Mantralaya.

In the first election held on February 7 after the death of Ajit Pawar, his party retained the Pune Zilla Parishad by securing 51 of 73 seats, as per the results declared on Monday. The NCP and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) had contested together on the 'clock' symbol.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

coal mine

Death toll in Meghalaya mine blast rises to 30, judicial inquiry ordered

kanpur, accident, Lamborghini

Kanpur car crash: Lawyer claims Mishra wasn't driving; police show footage

Noida Pollution, Pollution, Smog

Delhi AQI update: Air quality worsens, 11 stations see 'very poor' levels

Security, Manipur Security

Curfew imposed in Manipur's Ukhrul after miscreants set houses on fire

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Transfer of land next to IMA 'to set up' Islamic institution under lens

Topics : ajit pawar Maharashtra government Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateRedmi Note 15 Pro Plus ReviewBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance