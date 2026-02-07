Maha govt signs ₹10,880 crore MoUs for solar, healthcare investments

The government of Maharashtra has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth over ₹10,880 crore with different companies for investments in the solar, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region.

The MoUs were signed at Advantage Vidarbha – Khasdar Audyogik Mahotsav 2026, organised by the Association of Industrial Development, in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, the Union minister of road transport and highways, and the chief minister (CM) of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, here on Saturday.

The largest MoU was signed with Galaxy Solar Energy with a proposed investment of ₹10,080 crore to set up an integrated solar and BESS manufacturing plant across three phases by 2036 in Nagpur.

Separately, Maha-Metro, a state entity, has joined hands with Hyderabad-based Quality CARE India Ltd – QCIL (Care Group) to develop a multi-speciality hospital of over 350 beds on Maha-Metro land in Nagpur on a public-private basis. The total expected investment by QCIL will be ₹600 crore. The project is expected to generate 1,500–1,800 direct jobs.

The said project has been finalised after submission of the highest successful offer by QCIL to Maha-Metro. Against the leasehold rights of the said land, QCIL has agreed to pay Maha-Metro ₹1,850 crore during the entire lease tenure of 60 years. The net present value of the said amount is worked out to be ₹131.35 crore.

The government also signed another MoU with GR Infraproject for setting up a tower manufacturing plant in Nagpur with an investment of ₹200 crore.

Under the MoUs, the government will facilitate respective entities to obtain necessary approvals and fiscal incentives from the concerned departments of the state, as per the existing policies and regulations of the government.

Fadnavis stated that Vidarbha is the fastest-growing region and economy in Maharashtra. “The region is witnessing historic investment MOUs and commitments, which are fructifying into real investments.”

The CM added that his government aims to develop Gadchiroli, a mineral-rich district in Vidarbha, as a green steel hub and position Tier II cities like Nagpur, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as the new destinations for the global capability centre (GCC) ecosystem.

“I am sure that very soon we will announce some good investments in the GCC segment. A very high-profile conclave will be conducted in Nagpur next month, where who’s who from the GCC space will be deliberating and will be charting the way forward,” Fadnavis said.

Maha to roll out multiple industrial policies, eyes policy-led growth

Fadnavis stated that the state government’s focus is more on policy-led growth. “We know that ease of doing business and cost of doing business are the two denominators. If we take care of these two denominators, every investment will be a seamless experience. That is why our industry investment and service policy is very forward-looking and very futuristic.”

The CM expects the state’s bamboo industry policy to generate significant employment opportunities. “We have some proposed policies because some of our policies are now old; we want to make them more future-ready,” he added.

The state government will roll out the textile and apparel policy, leather and footwear policy, electronics and fab policy (revised), aerospace and defence policy, MSME, pharmaceutical, biotech and medical devices policy, and circular economy and bioplastics policy in the next two to three months. “With these policies, the policy-led investment, the policy-led industry, and the policy-led growth will be the mantra of the state of Maharashtra,” Fadnavis added.