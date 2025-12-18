Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maharashtra FDA cancels 13 licences, suspends 32 medical stores in Nanded

Maharashtra FDA cancels 13 licences, suspends 32 medical stores in Nanded

In some cases, the FDA said, the medical stores have secured stay orders at the government level, and proceedings against them are currently pending before higher authorities

drug interactions, mixing medicines, antibiotics and antacids, painkillers

As part of a drive, the FDA had issued show-cause notices to 48 medical stores for selling intoxicant tablets without a doctor's prescription (Photo: AdobeStock)

Press Trust of India Nanded
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled the licences of 13 medical stores and suspended those of 32 in Nanded district over alleged sale of intoxicant tablets, officials have said.

As part of a drive, the FDA had issued show-cause notices to 48 medical stores for selling intoxicant tablets without a doctor's prescription and for violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, Assistant Commissioner (Drugs) AT Rathod said in a release on Wednesday.

After the explanations submitted were found unsatisfactory, the licences of 32 medical stores were suspended, while the licences of 13 stores were permanently cancelled. Action has been proposed against the remaining three medical stores, it said.

 

In some cases, the FDA said, the medical stores have secured stay orders at the government level, and proceedings against them are currently pending before higher authorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Both Houses to meet on Day 14; air pollution discussion on agenda

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Three Naxalites killed in encounter with forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Dense fog, cold wave alert in 7 states; Delhi airport issues advisory

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air remains 'very poor' as non-BS VI private vehicles barred

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin seeks solution to US tariff issue, warns of layoffs in textiles

Topics : FDA Maharashtra Maharashtra government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVedanta DemergerGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon