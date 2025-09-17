Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maharashtra govt and Finland to jointly modernise Mumbai's Sassoon Dock

Maharashtra govt and Finland to jointly modernise Mumbai's Sassoon Dock

Built in the 19th century, Sassoon Dock is among Mumbai's oldest and busiest fishing harbours, currently under pressure from operations exceeding its original capacity

Nitesh Rane

Rane said the government was positive about the project and emphasized the scope for international cooperation, particularly in technology transfer. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government, in collaboration with Finland, will undertake technology-driven modernisation of Mumbai's historic Sassoon Dock, state minister Nitesh Rane said on Wednesday.

The fisheries and port development minister held a meeting with a delegation of Finland officials and representatives of Finnish companies at the dock to discuss strategic plans for upgrading the facility located in south Mumbai, an official release said.  Built in the 19th century, Sassoon Dock is among Mumbai's oldest and busiest fishing harbours, currently under pressure from operations exceeding its original capacity.  This has raised concerns about hygiene, odour, fish handling standards and overall safety. The proposed modernisation will introduce modular infrastructure to address operational challenges and environmental issues, aiming to transform Sassoon Dock into a world-class, clean, efficient and sustainable harbour.

 

Rane said the government was positive about the project and emphasized the scope for international cooperation, particularly in technology transfer. The discussions focused on advanced fishing methods, digital solutions and eco-friendly innovations that could enhance efficiency and improve fishermen's earnings, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

National highway

Highway contracts to face stricter checks as NHAI revises bid provisions

SBI, State bank of India

Masked men loot ₹21 crore in cash, gold from SBI branch in Karnataka

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi turns 75; BJP launches fortnight-long 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'mission Chardi Kala' to rebuild flood-hit Punjab

accident

Delhi BMW crash: Court extends custody of accused driver till Sept 27

Topics : Maharashtra government Finland Sassoon Docks Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyValorant Patch 11.06 UpdatesLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon