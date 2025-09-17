Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Masked men loot ₹21 crore in cash, gold from SBI branch in Karnataka

Masked men loot ₹21 crore in cash, gold from SBI branch in Karnataka

Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said that the robbers reportedly used a Suzuki vehicle with a fake number plate and fled towards Pandharpur in Maharashtra

SBI, State bank of India

According to bank officials, the stolen items include cash exceeding ₹1 crore and nearly 20 kg of gold ornaments valued at about ₹20 crore. File photo: Bloomberg

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A routine Tuesday closing time at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Vijayapura district of Karnataka turned into a scene straight out of a Bollywood thriller, leaving employees and locals stunned. In a meticulously planned heist, three masked men, armed with country-made pistols and knives, entered the bank posing as customers before escaping with more than ₹21 crore in cash and gold, police said on Wednesday, as reported by PTI.
 
The incident took place around 6.30 pm. According to bank officials, the stolen items include cash exceeding ₹1 crore and nearly 20 kg of gold ornaments valued at about ₹20 crore.
 

Robbers pretended to open account

Police said the robbers entered the branch pretending to be customers seeking to open a current account. In the FIR, SBI branch manager Tarakeshwar mentioned that shortly before the robbery, a masked man aged between 25 and 30, wearing a cap and glasses, walked into his office.

Also Read

Yes Bank

SBI completes ₹8,889 crore stake sale in Yes Bank to Japan's SMBC

Yes Bank

SBI, private banks' ₹13,483 cr Yes Bank stake sale to be 'tax-free'

SBI, State Bank Of India

FSIB picks Ravi Ranjan to succeed Vinay Tonse as SBI Managing Director

State Bank of India, SBI

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download hall tickets once out?

Adani Group's acquisition of a controlling stake in ITD Cementation India through a Rs 3,204 crore deal marks the conglomerate's entry into the engineering and construction (EPC) sector. With this purchase, the group aims to leverage its capital expe

NaBFID to submit infrastructure financing report to DFS within 15 days

 
“He wanted to open a current account, and he produced the form with wrong details. I asked him to correct it. Meanwhile, I and my colleague Mahanthesh went towards the strong room to close the day’s account. The man followed us, and at gunpoint, told us, “Cash nikalo warna jaan se maar doonga [Take out the cash, or we will kill you],” Tarakeshwar said, as quoted by The Indian Express.
 
Following this, two more men came in and tied up some of the staff and customers before looting cash and gold from the strong room. Police mentioned that a few gunshots were also fired inside the branch.
 

Robbers flee towards Maharashtra

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered based on the complaint of the branch manager, and multiple police teams have been formed to trace the suspects.
 
Citing initial inquiries, Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi told PTI that the robbers used a Suzuki vehicle with a fake number plate to carry out the robbery. “After committing the offence, they travelled towards Pandharpur in Maharashtra,” he said.
 
This marks the second bank robbery reported in Vijayapura district within four months, The Indian Express reported.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi turns 75; BJP launches fortnight-long 'Sewa Pakhwada' campaign

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'mission Chardi Kala' to rebuild flood-hit Punjab

accident

Delhi BMW crash: Court extends custody of accused driver till Sept 27

Meloni, Modi

Meloni, Putin, world leaders extend greetings to PM Modi on 75th birthday

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Govt committed to empowering women, Ladki Bahin to continue: CM Fadnavis

Topics : sbi bank robbery Karnataka BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyValorant Patch 11.06 UpdatesLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon