Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Business Standard

India reports 95 new coronavirus cases; active tally rises to 1,921

The death toll stands at 5,30,761, the data updated at 8 am stated

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Health Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Covid test
Representative Image

India logged 95 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 1,921, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,761, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The virus case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,132) while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,52,460 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 11:05 IST

