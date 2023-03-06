Maharashtra Board 12th Math Exam Paper Leak: Case against four registered

On March 5, the Mumbai police filed a case against four persons after a class of 12 students from the Maharashtra Board received the math question paper just before the exams started.

According to reports, an exam moderator discovered a student at Dr Antonio D'Silva High School and Junior College in Dadar with the Math question paper on his mobile phone. The student sent the question paper to another person in order to receive the answers on his mobile device before the exam began.

The student has been turned over to the police, and a criminal case has been filed against four persons, including three students, under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Maharashtra Board 12th Maths Exam Paper Leak: Printing error

Students who attempted the questions are expected to receive six marks because of a printing error that occurred during the Maharashtra Board HSC English exams. When three questions were missing from the paper, the issue with printing was discovered.

Sub-questions A3, A4, and A5 of Question 3 were difficult for students taking the test.

The question paper contained printed instructions for paper checkers rather than the questions on the board. Every missing question carries two marks, so in this case, the total works out to six marks.