Business Standard

India reports 157 new coronavirus cases; active tally increases to 1,862

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.12 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.10 per cent

Topics
Coronavirus | public health | Health Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India logged 157 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 1,862, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,757, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,84,659).

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.12 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.10 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,52,039, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 11:13 IST

