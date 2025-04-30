Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maharashtra leads in growth and governance; Gujarat and Karnataka follows

Maharashtra leads in growth and governance; Gujarat and Karnataka follows

Gujarat topped the economic chart of the country, driven by strong performance in per capita Gross State Domestic Product, Foreign Direct Investment (% of GSDP) and Gross Fixed Capital Formation

(Source: CareEdge Ratings)

(Source: CareEdge Ratings)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra has emerged as the top-performing state in the CareEdge State Ranking Report 2025, delivering its strong performance across economic, social, environmental and governance parameters. Maharashtra’s inclusive growth, better infrastructure, and sound fiscal management positioned it as a top state in advancing the government’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. This is followed by Gujarat and Karnataka, placed at the second and third positions respectively.
 
The annual rankings are based on 50 data points across seven areas: economy, government finances, infrastructure, financial growth, social development, governance, and environment.
 
However, Gujarat leads in economic performance due to the state’s high per capita income, strong foreign investment, and industrial growth.
 

Also Read

Mumbai police

Maharashtra Day 2025: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for May 1

Premiumshiv sena, balasaheb thackeray

Shifting political equations: The new normal in Maharashtra's power play

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Primacy to Marathi, no imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Govt committed to making Marathwada drought-free, says CM Fadnavis

Hospital, Hospital Ward, Medical, Emergency

Gatherings banned near Pune hospital after protests over woman's death

 
Karnataka scores high because of its diverse economy and good environmental practices. Overall, states from western and southern India dominate the top spots.
 
“This exercise endeavours to capture the long-term growth potential while also focusing on the quality and inclusiveness of the state’s growth model. All these aspects remain crucial to assess the investment attractiveness of any state,” said Mehul Pandya, MD and Group CEO, CareEdge.  
 
Western and Southern states in top five rankings
 
According to the report, Western states stood out for their strengths in fiscal management, economic performance, and financial development, while Southern states scored high across economy, financial growth, environmental sustainability, and governance. 
(Source: CareEdge Ratings)
 
 
Odisha shines in managing public finances, especially in controlling debt and interest payments. It is followed by Gujarat and Maharashtra. Interestingly, Punjab and Haryana performed well in infrastructure, followed by Telangana. While Kerala and Tamil Nadu lead in social programmes. Andhra Pradesh is praised for good governance, and Karnataka again stands out for environmental efforts.
 
Goa ranks highest among smaller and hill states (Group B), with steady performance in finance, infrastructure, economy, and social areas. The rankings do not include Union Territories and focus on giving a data-based view of how states are doing and how attractive they are for investment.
 
“We believe such an assessment will enable key stakeholders and decision-makers to understand the state-specific nuances better. This will facilitate informed decision-making and fine-tuning existing policies to suit the diversity in Indian states,” Pandya said. 

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Courts have limited power to modify arbitral awards in rare cases, rules SC

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Caste census will be incorporated into the national census: Union Cabinet

Supreme Court, SC

India still carrying 'poor country' tag? SC questions Prashant Bhushan

Siddaramaiah

Speaking in favour of Pakistan wrong, it amounts to treason: Siddaramaiah

IPL robot dog

Delhi Press Patra Prakashan sues BCCI over ILP's robot dog's name 'champak'

Topics : Maharashtra government Tamil Nadu Kerala Odisha economy Punjab Government Haryana Government BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025100 Days Of TrumpQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon