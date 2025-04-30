Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi Press Patra Prakashan sues BCCI over ILP's robot dog's name 'champak'

Delhi Press Patra Prakashan sues BCCI over ILP's robot dog's name 'champak'

The robotic dog was recently introduced by BCCI in partnership with global technology company wTVision and Omnicam. It made its debut during this IPL season.

IPL robot dog

The robotic dog was recently introduced by BCCI in partnership with Noida-based technology company wTVision and Omnicam

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The publishers of Champak Magazine have taken the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to court for using the name ‘Champak’ for a new AI-powered robotic dog displayed in the men’s Indian Premier League (IPL).
 
The case was heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued a notice on the magazine’s plea for an interim injunction and gave four weeks for written replies, according to a report by Live Law. The next hearing is scheduled for July 9.
 
The robotic dog was recently introduced by BCCI in partnership with Noida-based technology company wTVision and Omnicam. It made its debut during this IPL season. 
 
 
According to the report, advocate for Champak Magazine, which is run by Delhi Press Patra Prakashan Pvt Ltd, said that BCCI used their trademarked name without permission. 

The unauthorised use of the ‘Champak’ mark by BCCI is an infringement of its registered trademark and would amount to taking unfair advantage, especially when the same is used in a commercial setting, the lawyer argued.
 
When the judge asked what made the robot’s name a commercial issue, the lawyer explained that it was being used in marketing and promoted on social media, which helps generate income.
 
But the judge said the magazine must give a stronger reason.  “Where is the averment that what kind of commercial element is involved? And the tournament is ongoing. They are using it for whatever reason, but it will be too early for me to decide this. They are using the AI-generated dog for whatever reason, but the Instagram page clearly shows that [it is] based on fan votes, which is clearly their choice. Tell me, what is the [commercial] element?” the court remarked, as quoted by Live Law. 
 
On the other side, BCCI’s lawyer, Senior Advocate J Sai Deepak, argued that Champak is not an invented name. “Champak is not a coined word and, in fact, is the name of a flower,” he said.
 
He added that the name is used by others too and is not exclusive to the magazine. He also pointed out that some media outlets linked the robot dog to a character from the TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. BCCI has asked the court to test the magazine’s trademark claim during the full trial.

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

