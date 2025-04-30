Caste census will be incorporated into the national census: Cabinet

Caste census will be incorporated into the national census, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.
Addressing a Cabinet press briefing, Vaishnaw said, "Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) has decided today that caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census."
Commenting on the discourse around caste census, Vaishnaw criticised the opposition INDIA bloc for trying to use it as a political tool, stating, "It is well understood that Congress and its INDI alliance partners have used the caste census only as a political tool. Some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes. While some states have done this well, some others conducted such surveys only from a political angle in a non-transparent way."
"Such surveys created doubts in society. To ensure that our social fabric is not disturbed by politics, caste enumeration should be included in the census instead of surveys," he added.
"Caste enumeration should be transparently included in the census instead of the survey," the minister said.