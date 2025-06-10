Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 10:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maharashtra urges farmers to delay sowing as monsoon lags until June 15

Maharashtra urges farmers to delay sowing as monsoon lags until June 15

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected in some areas and advised farmers and fisherfolk to exercise caution

rain weather farming farmers

Rain is expected in parts of Marathwada between June 12 and 14, and in Konkan and Goa between June 12 and 15, with very heavy rainfall expected on June 13 and 14.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra agriculture department on Tuesday appealed to farmers not to rush into sowing till June 15 as the southwest monsoon is expected to become fully active in the latter half of this month.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected in some areas and advised farmers and fisherfolk to exercise caution.

The state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the monsoon situation, crop water availability, and dam water storage levels, an official release stated.

Principal Secretary of the Agriculture Department, Vikaschandra Rastogi, told the cabinet that the monsoon is likely to be active across all regions of the state only after June 15 and appealed to farmers to wait for the monsoon to settle before beginning sowing.

 

"So far, 17 districts have received less than 25 per cent of the average, while 12 districts have received between 25 per cent and 50 per cent rainfall. Four districts received between 50 per cent and 75 per cent rainfall, while one district received over 100 per cent of its normal rainfall," the CMO said, highlighting adequate and smooth supply of fertilisers and seeds across regions.

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open on May 1st? Check the state-wise list

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Hindi no longer mandatory in Maharashtra schools after public backlash

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

BJP turning Maha into desert: Aaditya slams govt over nod to projects

PremiumCred logo

Cred's valuation slump signals caution for India's fintech companies

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Govt plans additional Rs 5,400 crore VGF to create 30 GWh battery storage

"The monsoon is likely to reactivate in the next three to four days," said Shubhangi Bhute, Director of the Meteorological Department, adding that favourable conditions for monsoon advancement are likely to develop.

Rain is expected in parts of Marathwada between June 12 and 14, and in Konkan and Goa between June 12 and 15, with very heavy rainfall expected on June 13 and 14. Central Maharashtra is also expected to receive heavy rainfall between June 13 and 15.

Fisherfolk are advised not to venture into the sea during this period. Safety instructions have also been issued for the general public, warning of rain-related incidents.

The water storage levels in major dams across the state are satisfactory compared to the same period last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Flag, India

India pushes for Global Ocean Pact, launches data portal at UN meet

Howrah Bridge, Kolkata Protest

Coal India inks MoU with Kolkata Port for dynamic lighting of Howrah Bridge

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Karnataka to finalise caste census timeline, complete survey in 90 days

Delhi heatwaves

Delhi swelters at 43.8 degrees as heatwave pushes real-feel to 47 degrees

AC, Air Conditioner

India plans to standardise air-conditioning temperature to save power

Topics : Maharashtra News Monsoon Maharashtra farmers Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon