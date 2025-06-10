Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 10:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Karnataka to finalise caste census timeline, complete survey in 90 days

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

"People should not be anxious about our government. We will take into confidence everyone and give justice. This is our party's commitment," Shivakumar said (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

The Karnataka cabinet will decide the timeline for the caste re-enumeration to be conducted in the state within 90 days, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Tuesday, promising a "transparent" process that protects the interests of all sections of society.

He was speaking after the party announced the decision on the caste recount following a high-level meeting with Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was also among the leaders present during the deliberations.

"Several ministers and communities have expressed apprehensions, and keeping this in mind, the party leadership has decided to re-enumerate castes in the state," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

 

"We have agreed to that. The party has decided to complete the survey and submit the report within 90 days."  Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, emphasised that the census would be conducted transparently while taking all communities into confidence.

"The cabinet will decide the date and timeline of the survey, which is a long and big process. The CM will announce the date," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured that the new census would address concerns of every community without excluding anyone. He said even those living outside Karnataka would be given an opportunity to enrol through online mode.

"People should not be anxious about our government. We will take into confidence everyone and give justice. This is our party's commitment," Shivakumar said, appealing to all communities and organisations to cooperate in the survey.

He added that the government's motto is to protect all sections of society and that reservation decisions would be based on the census findings.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

