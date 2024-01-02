Sensex (    %)
                        
Bank Holidays in January 2024: Banks to remain closed for 16 days

RBI announced the list of bank holidays in light of different elements including national/state holidays, cultural or religious recognition, functional necessities, government declarations and so on

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) characterises bank holidays into three classifications i.e. Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks’ Closing of Accounts and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday. If you're contemplating whether January 1, 2024, was a bank holiday, the RBI has determined that banking operations will be shut on the first day of the new year in a couple of states.
Moreover, banks nationwide will likewise be shut on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as each Sunday yearly. It's essential to take note of that in spite of these bank holidays, account holders can in any case utilise net banking and mobile banking services to end a portion of their banking tasks.
Nationwide access to online banking services will persist in spite of the closure of one or the other private or public sector banks. It becomes important for people to develop an uplifted awareness of booked bank holidays, observing the particular dates, consequently, empowering them to plan their visits to their nearby branches.

Bank holidays in India: January 2024

Given below is the list of bank holidays in January 2024 across India:
    • January 01 (Monday)- New Year’s Day      
    • January 07 (Sunday)      
    • January 11 (Thursday)- Missionary Day (Mizoram)      
    • January 12 (Friday)- Swami Vivekananda Jayanti (West Bengal) 
      January 13 (Saturday)- Second Saturday
    • January 14 (Sunday)      
    • January 15 (Monday)- Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day (Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh)      
    • January 16 (Tuesday)- Tusu Puja (West Bengal and Assam)      
    • January 17 (Wednesday)- Guru Govind Singh Jayanti      
    • January 21 (Sunday)      
    • January 23 (Tuesday)- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti      
    • January 25 (Thursday)- State Day (Himachal Pradesh)      

    • January 26 (Friday)- Republic Day      
    • January 27 (Saturday)-Fourth Saturday      
    • January 28 (Sunday)      
    • January 31 (Wednesday): Me-Dam-Me-Phi (Assam). 

Topics : Reserve Bank of India bank nationalisation public banks Private banks Holidays RBI

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

