Abundant resources, govt policies make Madhya Pradesh investors' haven

Madhya Pradesh, with its abundant resources, is a great attraction for investment, and the state government is trying to improve the business environment through its simple policies.

In the industry reinvigoration policy of the state government, the permanent residents of the state are being given priority for employment in the industrial units.



Due to implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) system in the state, the process regarding continuous tax assistance to large industries has been revived.



To promote more industries, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government has also implemented a land-pooling policy for acquiring private land for industrial purposes, after which the industrial growth rate has also increased.

The state government is also working to give subsidies to small industries as well as land at cheap rates.

The worldwide demand for HEG’s graphite electrodes is well known.

manufactures the highest number of graphite electrodes in the world for steel plants today.

Graphite electrodes are a raw material for steel producers that use electric arch fence (EAF) instead of traditional blast fern.

It is being supplied to America, Europe and African countries from the plant based in the Mandideep industrial area near Bhopal.

Ravi Jhunjhunwala, chairman and managing director (CMD) of Mandideep, said that has a great atmosphere to work in the field of industrial investment.

He said that the government's industrial policy is attracting investors to .

His company’s unit will invest Rs 2,000 crore in the state for manufacturing graphite anode.

It has invested in village Sirsoda of Dewas district, which will have an annual production capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes.

The first phase of production will start by January 2025, and the project will be completed by January 2028.

American company Procter and Gamble (P&G) is making everyday use items at its Mandideep plant. This includes products like Ariel, Tide, Gillette and Oral B.

Products from cleanliness and personal care items are also being manufactured at various plants here.

Also, Vardhman Textiles has been working in India since the 1970s in the textiles sector.

Its plant was set up in Mandideep in 1991. It has two plants —180 acres and 50 acres — in the state through which more than 15,000 people are getting direct employment.