DuckDuckGo: Everything about privacy-focused browser app for iOS, Android

Have you ever wondered why an ad for a pair of shoes or a bag you have searched online keeps popping up on your browser for several weeks? The answer is online tracking. Most apps and websites track users' online activities and collect data. It allows trackers to create users' online profiles, which help them serve ads that they perceive to be of relevance to users. Though the outcome of the process seems harmless, it is against the basic tenets of user privacy. DuckDuckGo is one of the that promises privacy-focus experience with in-built tracker blocker, encryption enforcer, and private search engine. Here is everything about the DuckDuckGo:

DuckDuckGo: How is it different from other browsers

DuckDuckGo is a search engine similar to and Microsoft Bing. It is, however, focused on user privacy with in-built tracker blocker and encryption enforcer. While most other browsers have private or incognito mode for users to browse privately, the DuckDuckGo is a private search engine by design that does not save search history. Besides, it connects to the encrypted version of the website, which makes it harder for anyone to track user's online searches and history. Like other browsers, DuckDuckGo shows ads. However, the ads are based on the search query keywords and not targeted keywords based on search history and online profiling. It essentially means users see ads based on search results and not for a product that they may have searched two or three weeks back.

DuckDuckGo: What is new

DuckDuckGo recently announced that its ‘App Tracking Protection’ beta is open for all users. It blocks third-party trackers in the apps, even when the user is not using them. After enabling the feature, it will send daily reports to the user showing how many tracking attempts it has blocked across apps for the first week. After the first week, it will send weekly reports to the user.

DuckDuckGo: Supported platforms

The browser is available as a smartphone app for both iOS and phones on their respective app stores. It is available as an extension for Chrome, and web client for other browsers. On Safari, it can manually be activated by selecting DuckDuckGo as default search engine.