Make concerted efforts to ensure G20 meeting is a success, says J-K LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday asked officials to make concerted efforts to ensure that the upcoming G20 meeting here is conducted successfully

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Manoj Sinha

Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday asked officials to make concerted efforts to ensure that the upcoming G20 meeting here is conducted successfully.

He made the remarks while chairing a high-level meeting to review the preparations for the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting from May 21-23.

"G20 is a matter of pride for the country. We should make concerted efforts to ensure successful conduct of the G20 meeting in Srinagar," Sinha said at the meeting.

He asked different departments to contribute enthusiastically to make the event memorable.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary R K Goyal, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, special secretary and joint secretaries from the G20 Secretariat.

Advisor to the LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Ministry of Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh joined the meeting via video conferencing.

The meeting, organised with the aim of making the upcoming event a success with the cooperation of all stakeholders, reviewed various aspects of preparation, an official spokesperson said.

Srinagar has been given a massive facelift ahead of the G20 meeting.

First Published: May 04 2023 | 5:32 PM IST

