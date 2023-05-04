close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sitharaman meets Korean FM, highlights investment opportunities in India

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted greater opportunities in India for investment in manufacturing, food processing and marine resources in a meeting with South Korean counterpart

Press Trust of India Incheon
Sitharaman, Choo Kyung-ho

Photo: Twitter @FinMinIndia

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 3:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday highlighted greater opportunities in India for investment in manufacturing, food processing and marine resources in a bilateral meeting with her South Korean counterpart.

The minister met Choo Kyung-ho, Deputy PM & Minister of Economy and Finance, South Korea, on the sidelines of 56th ADB Annual Meeting here, and also invited Korea Investment Corporation (KIC) and other investors to take forward investment in India's infrastructure sector.

During the meeting, Sitharaman also highlighted India's enabling policy framework for e-vehicles and green hydrogen sectors for further attracting investment in India with the engagement of the Korean government.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman emphasised on greater opportunities in India for #investments in #manufacturing, #RenewableEnergy, #infrastructure, #pharmaceuticals, #FoodProcessing, including #marine resources, among other sectors," a finance ministry tweet said.

Sitharaman further informed her Korean counterpart about investment opportunities for value addition in seafood sector in India and about the newly identified projects under the EDCF Framework (Economic Development Cooperation Fund) Agreement and expressed hope for their quicker implementation.

India is looking forward for more committed bilateral relations between the two nations and more ways to further deepen the investment cooperation, she said.

Also Read

North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile into East Sea: South Korea

S Korea, US to hold simulated drill to prevent North Korea's use of nukes

North Korea confirms ICBM test, warns of more powerful steps against rivals

North Korea military orders new artillery firing over South Korea drills

UN should demand end to South Korea-US military drills: North Korea

1 among 7 Indian language news consumers ready to pay for it online: Study

UP Municipal Election 2023: Over 19% turnout till 11 am, details here

Death of 4 Indians on US-Canada border: Guj Police lodge FIR against agents

Army helicopter crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, three injured

Trailer crashes into van in Rajasthan's Ratangarh, 4 dead, says police

"Choo Kyung-ho said the two countries should continue to broaden cooperation and engagement and that he hoped that Korea will get the opportunity to participate in the investment avenues in India," the finance ministry tweeted.

During the meeting, Sitharaman pointed out that the recently signed EDFC loan agreement for the "ITS establishment of Nagpur-Mumbai super communication expressway" project will open a gateway for other developmental projects in India.

"Referring to the Nagpur project, Mr. Choo Kyung-ho informed FM Smt. @nsitharaman that the Korean investment in the project currently stands at 215 billion won (approx. Rs. 1,495.68 crore)," the ministry tweet said. PTI DP JD

The PTI correspondent is in South Korea on the invitation of the Asian Development Bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman India-South Korea investment opportunities

First Published: May 04 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

OYO to double Char Dham Yatra hotels this year to meet increased demand

hotels
2 min read
Premium

NTPC, IOC try 'ITC diversification strategy' to craft plans for clean fuels

Energy, fuel, natural gas
6 min read

Mother Dairy cuts MRP of Dhara cooking oils by Rs 15-20 per litre

Dhara cooking oil
3 min read

BJP drops PM's day-long road-show in Bengaluru after public express concern

BJP, BJP logo
1 min read

Death of 4 Indians on US-Canada border: Guj Police lodge FIR against agents

death
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka
4 min read
Premium

WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

163 Indian companies invested $40 bn in US; created 425,000 jobs: Report

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Q4 results: Petronet LNG profit slips 18% to Rs 614 cr, revenue up 24.3%

Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre at Dujana village in Noida (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

Salaried employment in Karnataka lowest in industrialised states

employment, employees, employer
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon