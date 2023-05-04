close

Traffic in Delhi affected as Police beefed up checking in border areas

Vehicular traffic in the national capital was affected as the Delhi Police beefed up checking in the border areas, including Singhu, following information that farmers may come to the city

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi traffic, Gurugram, Traffic, rainfall

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Vehicular traffic in the national capital was affected on Thursday as the Delhi Police beefed up checking in the border areas, including Singhu, following information that farmers may come to the city to express solidarity with the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar.

A group of farmers coming to Delhi to express solidarity with the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar was stopped by the city police at the Singhu border, with officials saying 24 of them have been detained.

After the ruckus at the Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday night, the Delhi Police intensified patrolling, increased the number of police pickets, and put heavy barricading in the border areas. They said the borders have not been sealed yet but strict vigil is being kept to check the movement of farmers.

The wrestlers have levelled sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh and have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding his arrest as well as ouster from the WFI post. Various political parties, including the Congress and AAP, have lent their support to the wrestlers.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, around 50 calls were received at their helpline number over traffic issues from several areas, including Libaspur, Swaroop Nagar, Okhla, Paschim Vihar and Dwarka.

A commuter said traffic was heavy at Dhaula Kuan and the vehicles were crawling while another complained of heavy traffic from Mubarak Chowk to Azadpur. Others said there was a massive traffic jam on the Gurgaon-Delhi expressway and between Nawada and Uttam Nagar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi traffic Delhi Police farmers Jantar Mantar

First Published: May 04 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

