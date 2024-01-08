Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Maldives' envoy summoned by govt amid diplomatic row over ministers' remark

The development comes a day after three Maldives ministers were suspended for their "derogatory" remarks on PM Modi, which triggered a massive nationwide boycott call against the island nation

India-Maldives, India Maldives flag

Several opposition leaders of the island nation also slammed the

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maldives High Commissioner Ibrahim Shaheeb was summoned by the government on Monday amid the ongoing row over the comments of the island nation's ministers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India.

The development comes a day after three Maldives ministers were suspended for their "derogatory" remarks in response to Modi's post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which triggered a massive nationwide boycott call of the popular tourist destination from the citizens.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Chain of events

PM Modi, on Thursday last week shared a post on X, promoting India's Lakshadweep archipelago for tourism. As the post went viral on social media, many people highlighted the importance of boosting domestic tourism and its role in economic growth. Amid the series of reactions, the derogatory comments of three deputy ministers from the Maldives' Youth Ministry also surfaced online. These now-suspended ministers have been identified as Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid.

ALSO READ: EaseMyTrip suspends flight bookings to Maldives over tourism row with India

What Maldives government said

Following the row over the comments, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry, on Sunday, said they were aware of the "derogatory" remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals.

"These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives, it said in a statement, amidst uneasy relations between the Maldives and India after Mohamed Muizzu assumed charge as the new president in November."

Several opposition leaders of the island nation also slammed the "appalling language" used by the officials and called for action. Later in the evening, the three ministers were suspended by the government, which affirmed its commitment to taking swift action against any conduct undermines international relations.

ALSO READ: Boycott Maldives trends on X, here are the celebrities who joined campaign

Notably, India dominated Maldives' tourist arrival figures in 2023, with as many as 2,09,198 Indians visiting the island.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

EaseMyTrip suspends flight bookings to Maldives over tourism row with India

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

India reports 605 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 4,002

EaseMyTrip suspends flight bookings to Maldives over tourism row with India

Former-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's father dies at a pvt hospital at 89

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra today

Ram Mandir 'gives Hindus a reason to celebrate': NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Topics : India Maldives ties India Maldives Maldives tourism sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayCovid-19 Cases UpdateBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon