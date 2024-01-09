Maldivian tour operators panic as Indians cancel flight bookings

The diplomatic rift between India and the Maldives, coupled with the suspension of flight bookings on one of India’s major travel portals, has sent tour operators in the island nation into a state of panic.

The Maldivian Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) has stressed that the Indian market is important to the success of the tourism sector in the Maldives.

“The Indian market remains an indispensable force in the success of the Maldivian tourism sector, providing vital support to guest houses and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that depend on the influx of Indian visitors. Together, we can ensure the continued growth and prosperity of both our nations,” MATATO said in a letter to Nishant Pitti, chief executive officer (CEO), EaseMyTrip; an online travel company.

EaseMyTrip had suspended Maldives flight bookings on Monday after social media posts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Lakshadweep visit by three since-suspended Maldivian deputy ministers escalated into a major controversy.

MATATO in the aforementioned letter acknowledged the ‘regrettable and derogatory’ comments made by ministers in the Maldivian government while emphasising that tourism is a major source of livelihood for Maldivian citizens.

“Tourism stands as the lifeblood of the Maldives, contributing over two-thirds of our gross domestic product (GDP) and providing livelihoods to approximately 44,000 Maldivians who work directly in the tourism sector. The potential adverse impact on tourism holds the power to unleash severe repercussions on our economy, affecting the lives and well-being of many,” it added.

Meanwhile, another travel booking website, Cleartrip, said it has witnessed a two-fold increase in the cancellation of flight bookings to the Maldives from passengers on the platform.

“Cleartrip has seen a 2x surge in flight cancellations to the Maldives on the platform,” Gaurav Patwari, VP – Air Category, Cleartrip.

However, Rajiv Mehra, President, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) said, they have not seen cancellations on existing bookings.

“As of now we have not seen any cancellation for bookings which have already been made. Yes, fresh bookings have seen a decline in numbers. The real impact would be known only in the next 15-20 days,” he added.

IndiGo operates the maximum number of flights – 48 per week – between India and the Maldives, followed by Vistara (28) and Air India (12). None of the airlines have cancelled their flights between the two countries yet.

That said, Mehra believes the focus should be on improving inbound tourism and infrastructure to attract tourists.

“As regarding tourism promotion there is plenty of work which needs to be done. Inbound tourism has suffered and has still not reached 2019 levels. We need to do roadshows abroad, organise fam trips, conduct extensive campaigns abroad showcasing our beauty. For Lakshadweep, there is a police clearance certificate which is required for us Indians. This rule should be amended, more flights should be introduced,” he said.

“We have noticed a downturn in bookings to the Maldives as travellers are sceptical about the environment. We have not seen a rush of cancellations as the cancellation costs at the last moment are very high or could be non-refundable too. Passengers are cautious & waiting to get the reaction of the government to see how things progress in the next few days,” said Jyoti Mayal, vice chairperson, Federation of Associations in Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH).

Meanwhile, travel companies have recorded a surge in searches for domestic destinations in the country.

“With the Hon. Prime Minister’s recent visit to Lakshadweep and encouragement to Indians to explore the islands within the country, we have witnessed an uptick in our searches for both domestic islands and beach destinations. Our search data for Lakshadweep indicates a significant jump of over 950 per cent compared to December, followed by destinations like the Andamans, Goa, Kerala’s Kovalam, Daman and Diu - a clear catalyst for Domestic Tourism,” said Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, Meeting, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), Visa, Thomas Cook (India).