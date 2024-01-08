DGCA increases rest time among other reforms to address pilot fatigue

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has implemented crucial changes in the regulations governing Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) for flight crew. This includes weekly rest periods from 36 to 48 hours for flight crew, increasing the official "night period" by an hour, and limiting maximum flight time & duty periods to 8 hours and 10 hours, among other reforms. These regulations not only better align with best global practices but also play a pivotal role in managing fatigue-related safety risks in aviation.

The updated FDTL regulations are effective immediately, and airline operators must comply with the revisions by June 1, 2024. This timeline allows operators sufficient time to adapt to the changes, considering logistical aspects, system adjustments, and consequential arrangements resulting from the amended FDTL regulations.

According to the official statement released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the DGCA used a data-driven approach by collecting and analysing extensive pilot rosters and fatigue reports from airline operators. The study identified key areas contributing to fatigue, such as the maximum flight duty period, night duty, weekly rest period, and flight duty period extension.

The revised FDTL regulations have been crafted based on comprehensive data analysis and feedback from stakeholders, including airline operators, pilot associations, and individuals. International best practices, as observed by FAA (USA) and EASA (EU), have also informed the amendments, considering India's specific operating environment.

Key points of revised FDTL regulations:

Extended weekly rest periods: Mandates increased weekly rest periods from 36 to 48 hours for flight crew, allowing sufficient time for recovery from cumulative fatigue. Night duty definition: The night duty period is now defined as 0000-0600 hours (previously 0000-0500 hours), aligning with the window of circadian low (WOCL) from 0200-0600 hours, enhancing rest during early morning hours. Maximum flight time and duty periods during night operations: Limits maximum flight time and duty periods to 8 hours and 10 hours, respectively, for operations encroaching at night. Restriction on number of landings: Restricts the number of landings to two during night operations, promoting flight safety.

DGCA has also mandated quarterly fatigue report submissions by all airline operators, following a non-punitive and confidential policy. Looking ahead, the DGCA envisions the adoption of a Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS), a data-driven approach to monitor and report flight crew fatigue.

The implementation of FRMS will require collaboration among various aviation stakeholders, including regulators, airline operators, and flight crew.

