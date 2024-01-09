Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SC starts hearing pleas challenging commercial release of GM mustard

The bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Sanjay Karol asked the petitioners how much time they would take to argue the matter

The GEAC said on the website that the recommendation to release GM mustard is for four years from the date of issue of the approval letter.

Bhavini Mishra
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will hear at length Public Interest Litigations (PILs) challenging the Environment Ministry's decision to approve the commercial cultivation of genetically modified (GM) mustard.

This is the first time that a GM food crop is set to be commercially cultivated.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Sanjay Karol asked the petitioners how much time they would take to argue the matter.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner Aruna Rodrigues, started with a brief explanation about genetically modified crops. “In India, the only genetically modified crop which is allowed is BT cotton,” he said.

“Brinjal also?” Justice Nagarathna asked.

“Attempted to be brought, but was prohibited… When a foreign gene is introduced, it starts creating protein which may have all kinds of unintended consequences other than the trait for which it was used... toxicity to consumers, allergies, etc. The issue of regulation and biosafety of GM organisms has become a major issue around the world,” he said.

Bhushan argued that the Technical Expert Committee held that the whole regulatory system concerning GM organisms in India is in complete disarray and needs to be set right, including developing expertise to conduct many tests that are not being conducted, such as chronic and long-term toxicity studies. He said there aren't enough labs to conduct these studies and tests.

“Which crop do you seek to protect?” the court asked.

“In this case, the mustard plant. They have said they will engineer a herbicide-tolerant gene into it. The Government says that the reason is not to produce herbicide-tolerant crops but to produce new hybrids. That argument is completely illogical, I'll show ... The expert committee has completely advised against introducing herbicide-tolerant crops in India. We are saying you follow the recommendations of the expert committee,” Bhushan said.

Bhushan then told Justice Karol that the Union had not accepted the committee's recommendations.

The arguments will continue. The Supreme Court had previously directed for maintaining the status quo on the decision of the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) allowing the environmental release of genetically modified mustard for seed production and testing.

Also Read

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

Harm done to environment can't be reversed, SC defers hearing on GM mustard

SC defers GM mustard hearing to Nov 21; experts say trials may be delayed

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370: Here are top 10 points from verdict

Maldives president urges China to send more tourists amid row with India

Zee Entertainment shares plunge 8%, market valuation falls by Rs 2,036 cr

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: PM Modi, UAE prez's roadshow begins in Ahmedabad

500 influencers to undertake route tracing Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya

Bharat Tex Expo next month to attract over 3,500 exhibitors: Textiles secy


On October 25, 2022, the GEAC under the Union environment ministry approved the environmental release of transgenic mustard hybrid DMH-11 and the parental lines containing barnase, barstar, and bar genes so they can be used for developing new hybrids.

The apex court is hearing separate pleas by activist Aruna Rodrigues and NGO Gene Campaign. They are seeking a moratorium on the release of any genetically modified organisms (GMOs) until there is a comprehensive, transparent, and rigorous bio-safety protocol in the public domain, conducted by independent expert bodies.
Topics : GM Mustard Supreme Court PIL Environment ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon