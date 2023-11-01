close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.51%)
18982.05 -97.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.30%)
5835.40 + 17.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.29%)
38763.90 -113.05
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
42705.25 -140.70
Heatmap

NFO alert: Bajaj Allianz Life launches Mid Cap Index Fund

The Bajaj Allianz Life Mid Cap Index Fund is designed to tap into the Nifty Midcap 150 Index's high-growth potential

mutual fund investors

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 3:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Life insurance major Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has once again come out with a new fund offer (NFO), this time in the mid-cap space. 
 
The Bajaj Allianz Life Mid Cap Index Fund will invest in the constituents of  the Nifty Midcap 150 Index's high-growth potential. The new fund offer (NFO) period will close on November 28, 2023. 

Earlier this year in May, Bajaj Allianz launched a Small Cap Fund, which tracks the Nifty Small Cap 100 index. 
 
According to Bajaj Allianz Life, its latest offering, Bajaj Allianz Life Mid Cap Index Fund is well diversified as it invests in a broad spectrum of stocks from the Nifty Midcap 150 Index, thus spreading risk across different sectors and companies. There is also transparency as it’s an index fund, and investors can easily monitor the fund’s portfolio and performance.

The company said that  fund “aims to provide investors with the opportunity for capital appreciation by strategically focusing on mid-cap equities known for their higher growth potential.”

 “Historical data shows that mid-cap indices have helped in wealth creation for investors over the long term and managed to outperform the large-cap indices by a substantial margin," said  Sampath Reddy, Chief Investment Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance/

As of September 2023 end, the Nifty Midcap 150 index has delivered a return of 21.2 per cent (CAGR) over 10 years, while the Nifty 50 index has returned 13.1 per cent (CAGR) over the same period. 

"Investors in mid-cap stocks should note that they are subject to higher market risk and volatility. Therefore, the midcap index fund is more suited to investors with a higher risk appetite and longer investment horizon. Historical data shows that mid-cap indices generally tend to outperform in bull-markets and tend to underperform or see relatively higher drawdown (downside risk) during market corrections," the company said in a release.
 
Here are some of the pros and cons of investing in a Nifty Midcap Index Fund:

1. Diversification: Exposure to a diversified portfolio of mid-cap stocks reduces the impact of poor performance from individual stocks.
 
2. Growth Potential: Mid-cap stocks typically offer higher growth potential compared to large-cap stocks.
 
3. Performance History: The Nifty Midcap 150 Index has historically delivered higher average returns compared to the Nifty 50 Index.
 
4. Higher Risk: Mid-cap stocks are inherently riskier and more volatile than large-caps, making them suitable for investors with a higher risk tolerance.
 
5. Market Volatility: Mid-cap stocks are sensitive to market volatility and may experience higher drawdowns during market corrections.
 

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Sebi speeds up NFO approval process; move comes as boost for newer players

Titanic sub tragedy: Only 2 insurance covers in India for adventure junkies

NFO launch: Kotak's new multi-asset allocation fund, should you invest?

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Institutional shareholder dissent in Nifty-50 firms drops by 30% this year

Jeevan Pramaan Patra: 5 convenient ways to submit your life certificate

Low free float behind rally in most mid-cap, small-cap stocks: Kotak study

Aadhaar data on sale: A step-by-step guide to locking your biometric data

India's gold bar, coin investments touch 55 tonnes, highest since 2015

6. Risk Appetite: These funds are better suited for investors with a higher risk appetite and longer investment horizons.
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : mid cap funds mid cap stocks Nifty Midcap 50 NFOs

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon