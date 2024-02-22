Sensex (    %)
                        
Mallikarjun Kharge gets Z plus security based on threat perception report

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will be given security cover by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

The Centre on Thursday granted Z plus security cover to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after the threat perception report of central intelligence agencies, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

The news agency said that Kharge will be given security cover by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). 
Z plus security is the highest level of protection that the government provides to an individual who poses a high level of threat to their life. This security blanket includes 55 personnel, along with CRPF commandos who guard the individual round the clock. This cover also includes a bulletproof vehicle and an escort in three shifts.

This security cover has been provided to Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Finance Minister, and others.

In 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated that 40 protectees were given security cover under the Z plus category.

Z-category is the country's third-highest level of security protection and includes 22 personnel, along with commandos and police personnel. Under the Z-category, a private individual pays for the security cover. Baba Ramdev and actor Aamir Khan have also been given Z-category security protection.

Topics : Congress mallikarjun kharge security BS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

