Mandaviya chairs meeting on creating a central employment database

In a bid to create linkages among different employment data sources, labour minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya on Friday chaired an inter-ministerial roundtable meeting on capturing and creating a central database on employment.

“[We] need to create linkages among different employment data sources for capturing a holistic picture of employment generation in the country," said Mandaviya in a statement on Friday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To achieve these goals, the union labour minister suggested forming a core group comprising different ministries, departments, and industry that will meet regularly to build synergies and integrate efforts currently existing in silos.

Recognising the industry’s demand for a skilled workforce, the union minister also emphasised the need to prepare the youth with adequate skill sets and professional qualifications to match their demands. He also urged industry bodies to identify young people and offer them internship opportunities, thereby securing jobs and joining the government in improving lives.

Within days of the Union Budget announcing several proposals related to employment, internships, and skilling, the labour ministry has initiated a process to comprehensively tap relevant information on jobs and the workforce.

As part of this, 19 union ministries and industry associations brainstormed on Friday, with the objective of creating a central database on employment.

The meeting focused on coming up with a systematic approach for recording regular data on employment, as an outcome of schemes, programmes, and projects by creating synergies across ministries and departments.

"Various ministries and departments are implementing numerous schemes and projects that lead to huge employment generation, but the data currently exist in silos. There is a need to create linkages among different employment data sources, assimilating and integrating them to develop a system that captures a holistic picture of employment generation in the country,” added Mandaviya.