ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri outlines investment of Rs 20,000 cr in medium term

ITC Chairman and Managing Director, Sanjiv Puri, on Friday, outlined an investment of Rs 20,000 crore in the medium term in a vote of trust for the ‘India story’.

Addressing shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting, Puri said, “Our confidence in the India story is unwavering and is reflected in your company’s investment outlay of about Rs 20,000 crore in the medium term.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In his speech Puri highlighted a “shared ambition” of shaping a developed India and said that the company was committed to partner the country in its march towards becoming the world’s third largest economy by building a “FutureTech, Climate Positive, Innovative and Inclusive National Enterprise of pride”.

The company’s deep engagement in all the three sectors of the economy – agriculture, manufacturing and services - enables it to make a substantial contribution to the nation’s progress, he told shareholders.

External factors had been challenging, but the ITC chairman noted that the value-added by the company’s economic activities in the last four years aggregated to around Rs 2,42,000 crore, of which over Rs 1,61,000 crores accrued to the exchequer.

Over the past four years, overall revenues grew at a CAGR of 10.8 per cent to about Rs 79,000 crore.

Non-cigarette revenues grew at a CAGR of 11.6 per cent during the period and account for about 65 per cent of net revenue. “Segment EBIT posted a growth of 17.9 per cent,” Puri noted.

He also pointed out that during the pandemic, the company’s hotels and cigarettes businesses were severely impacted. “Since then, these businesses have charted a smart recovery. The revenue and results of the cigarettes business over the last two years grew at a CAGR of nearly 13.5 per cent with volumes surpassing pre-pandemic levels,” Puri said.

The hotels business emerged “structurally stronger” the ITC chairman said, clocking a revenue of nearly Rs 3,000 crore and EBITDA crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark in FY24.

Export has been a growth vector for ITC in recent times. Puri said that the competitiveness of ITC’s brands had enabled it to take its products and services to over 100 global markets.

“Foreign exchange earnings of your company and its subsidiaries have more than doubled since FY20 to over Rs 9,500 crore.”

ITC is also pursuing “strategic investments” in neighbouring markets. The FMCG facility set up by the company’s subsidiary, Surya Nepal Private Limited and ITC Ratnadipa set up by wholly owned subsidiary WelcomHotels Lanka Private Limited, served as examples.

“As part of the asset-right strategy for ITC Hotels, opportunities with focus on proximal markets will continue to be explored over time,” Puri said.

Staying the course on “shared ambition” for India, Puri highlighted the company’s contribution to “Make in India”. “Today, despite our growing footprint, nearly 90 per cent of all raw materials are locally procured.”

On supporting livelihoods, he pointed out that the extended manufacturing network of over 200 factories supports local entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods.

In the last 2 years, investments in three owned luxury hotels, eight state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, including for products covered under the PLI scheme, together with the 2x expansion of the company’s distribution infrastructure have generated “significant” livelihoods, he said.

“Investments underway in two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities as well as an IT & Knowledge Centre will also add to this potential,” Puri added.