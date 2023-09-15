close
Manipur approves compensation scheme for women sexual-acid attack victims

Under the scheme gang rape victims will be entitled to a minimum amount of Rs 5 lakh to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh while rape victims will get Rs 4-7 lakh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 2:36 PM IST
The Manipur government has approved a compensation scheme for women victims of sexual assault and other crimes, an official order said.
The order issued by Commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh on September 14 said that the state government has approved the 'Manipur Compensation Scheme for women victims/survivors of sexual assault/other crimes, 2023'.
Under the scheme gang rape victims will be entitled to a minimum amount of Rs 5 lakh to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh while rape victims will get Rs 4-7 lakh.
Victims of acid attack with face disfigurement will get Rs 7-8 lakh.
The order said in case of loss of life or enforced disappearance of women the compensation amount will be Rs 5-10 lakh.
The scheme shall apply to victims and their dependents who have suffered loss, or injury as the case may be, as a result of the offence committed and who require rehabilitation.

It said compensation as decided by the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MALSA) or District Legal Services Authority will be paid to the women victims or her dependents.

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

