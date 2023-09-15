Manipur approves compensation scheme for women sexual-acid attack victims

The Manipur government has approved a compensation scheme for women victims of sexual assault and other crimes, an official order said.

The order issued by Commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh on September 14 said that the state government has approved the 'Manipur Compensation Scheme for women victims/survivors of sexual assault/other crimes, 2023'.

Under the scheme gang rape victims will be entitled to a minimum amount of Rs 5 lakh to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh while rape victims will get Rs 4-7 lakh.

Victims of acid attack with face disfigurement will get Rs 7-8 lakh.

The order said in case of loss of life or enforced disappearance of women the compensation amount will be Rs 5-10 lakh.

The scheme shall apply to victims and their dependents who have suffered loss, or injury as the case may be, as a result of the offence committed and who require rehabilitation.

Also Read No govt jobs for people accused of sex crimes in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Manipur violence: What are RBI's riot relief measures invoked by the state? SC to hear batch of petitions on criminalisation of marital rape on May 9 SC begins hearing of pleas to recognise same-sex marriages; details here CBI takes over probe in case of sexual assault on 2 women by mob in Manipur PM to inaugurate biggest housing project for EWS in Maharashtra next month Dhoni gives young cricketer lift on bike after training session in Ranchi 48-hour encounter in Kokernag, Kashmir; 3 officers killed, soldier missing NDMA tests pan-India 'emergency alert system' for disaster management Excise policy cases: SC defers hearing on bail pleas of Sisodia to Oct 4

It said compensation as decided by the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MALSA) or District Legal Services Authority will be paid to the women victims or her dependents.