Manipur approves compensation scheme for women sexual-acid attack victims

The Manipur government has approved a compensation scheme for women victims of sexual assault and other crimes, an official order said.
The order issued by Commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh on September 14 said that the state government has approved the 'Manipur Compensation Scheme for women victims/survivors of sexual assault/other crimes, 2023'.
Under the scheme gang rape victims will be entitled to a minimum amount of Rs 5 lakh to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh while rape victims will get Rs 4-7 lakh.
Victims of acid attack with face disfigurement will get Rs 7-8 lakh.
The order said in case of loss of life or enforced disappearance of women the compensation amount will be Rs 5-10 lakh.
The scheme shall apply to victims and their dependents who have suffered loss, or injury as the case may be, as a result of the offence committed and who require rehabilitation.
Also Read
No govt jobs for people accused of sex crimes in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot
Manipur violence: What are RBI's riot relief measures invoked by the state?
SC to hear batch of petitions on criminalisation of marital rape on May 9
SC begins hearing of pleas to recognise same-sex marriages; details here
CBI takes over probe in case of sexual assault on 2 women by mob in Manipur
PM to inaugurate biggest housing project for EWS in Maharashtra next month
Dhoni gives young cricketer lift on bike after training session in Ranchi
48-hour encounter in Kokernag, Kashmir; 3 officers killed, soldier missing
NDMA tests pan-India 'emergency alert system' for disaster management
Excise policy cases: SC defers hearing on bail pleas of Sisodia to Oct 4
It said compensation as decided by the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MALSA) or District Legal Services Authority will be paid to the women victims or her dependents.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)