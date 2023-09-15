NDMA tests pan-India 'emergency alert system' for disaster management

The Department of Telecommunications , Ministry of Communications, on Friday sent an alert to test pan-India "emergency alert system".

The sample testing message, sent through the Cell Broadcasting System, was timestamped at 12:19 pm on September 15.

The alert was an attempt by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to test a warning mechanism where people across the country are warned through a text message on their mobile phone screen.





ALso Read: Less than 10% Indian arbitrators on international panels are women: CJI The alert read: "This is a sample testing message through the Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to test Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies."

The alert was sent in Hindi language as well at 12: 29 pm.

The NDMA had sent a similar alert in August this year. The sample test message with the title, 'Emergency alert: Severe', was sent.

Rajkumar Upadhyay, chief executive officer at Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), had said that the technology is currently available only with a foreign vendor, and hence C-DOT is developing it in-house.