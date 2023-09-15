close
NDMA tests pan-India 'emergency alert system' for disaster management

The sample testing message, sent through the Cell Broadcasting System, was timestamped at 12:19 pm on September 15

NDMA alert

NDMA alert

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 1:22 PM IST
The Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, on Friday sent an alert to test pan-India "emergency alert system".

The sample testing message, sent through the Cell Broadcasting System, was timestamped at 12:19 pm on September 15.

The alert was an attempt by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to test a warning mechanism where people across the country are warned through a text message on their mobile phone screen.

The alert read: "This is a sample testing message through the Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to test Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies."

ALso Read: Less than 10% Indian arbitrators on international panels are women: CJI

The alert was sent in Hindi language as well at 12: 29 pm.

The NDMA had sent a similar alert in August this year. The sample test message with the title, 'Emergency alert: Severe', was sent.

Rajkumar Upadhyay, chief executive officer at Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), had said that the technology is currently available only with a foreign vendor, and hence C-DOT is developing it in-house.

"The cell broadcast technology is under development. It will be implemented by the NDMA for sending out alert at the time of disaster directly on the mobile phone screens," he said.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-1 data suggests electrons from Earth forming water on Moon
First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 1:22 PM IST

