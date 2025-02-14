Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Manipur Assembly can be revived in future based on ground situation: BJP

Manipur Assembly can be revived in future based on ground situation: BJP

Sambit Patra, the BJP's northeast region in-charge, said that his party was committed to continuing efforts to maintain peace and normalcy in the state, which has been hit by months-long violence

Sambit Patra, sambit

BJP leader Sambit Patra also asserted the BJP's firm stand against illegal infiltration from across the border and said any such effort would be stringently dealt with | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reaffirming its commitment to maintaining Manipur's territorial integrity, the BJP on Friday said the state assembly, which was put in a suspended animation following the imposition of President's rule, could be revived on any future date depending on the ground situation.

Sambit Patra, the BJP's northeast region in-charge, told PTI that his party was committed to continuing efforts to maintain peace and normalcy in the state, which has been hit by months-long violence between Meiteis and Kukis and remains polarised along ethnic lines.

He noted that the assembly had not been dissolved but kept in a suspended animation, meaning that the formation of a new state government remained a possibility.

 

The BJP continues to enjoy a comfortable majority in the assembly but the sharpening of ethnic differences meant the party's search for a consensus candidate to replace N Biren Singh, who resigned as chief minister a few days ago, remained futile.

"The assembly is not dissolved and can be revived on any future date, as deemed fit by the president of India, depending on the circumstances and the situation on the ground in Manipur," Patra said.

Also Read

Congress, Congress flag

Constitutional crisis in Manipur forced President's rule, says Congress

Manipur Security, Security

Manipur under President's Rule amid political turmoil and ethnic strife

BJP Flag, BJP

Focus on BJP central leadership over its next step in strife-torn Manipur

N Biren Singh, accompanied by 14 legislators, submits resignation as CM to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, in Imphal. (Photo: PTI)

Centre imposes President's rule in Manipur after Biren Singh's resignation

Army, Indian Army, BSF

CRPF soldier opens fire at camp in Manipur, kills 2 colleagues, himself

"I repeat, as far as the territorial integrity of Manipur is concerned, there will be no compromise with it," the Puri MP added.

With some Kuki groups demanding a separate state, Patra's reassertion of the BJP's stand against it will reassure the Meiteis, who are in a majority but have been raising concerns over a host of issues, including alleged demographic imbalance, and are vehemently opposed to any division of Manipur.

Patra also asserted the BJP's firm stand against illegal infiltration from across the border and said any such effort would be stringently dealt with.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on Thursday and the assembly kept in a suspended animation.

Singh, who was heading the BJP government, resigned as chief minister after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has so far claimed more than 250 lives.

The Manipur Assembly has a tenure till March 2027.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ranveer Allahbadia

LIVE news: Ranveer Allahbadia moves SC against FIRs lodged over India's Got Latent comments

Modi, Narendra Modi

Buddha's teachings solution to global issues: PM during SAMVAD programme

Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court over FIRs on controversial remarks

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Action taken against 53 social media accounts, says police

Joshi Pralhad

Pralhad Joshi to head central team in meeting with farmer leaders

Topics : N Biren Singh Manipur Manipur govt Sambit Patra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesSenco Gold ShareHexaware Technologies IPO
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon