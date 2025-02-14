Business Standard

Home / Politics / Focus on BJP central leadership over its next step in strife-torn Manipur

Focus on BJP central leadership over its next step in strife-torn Manipur

Security has been beefed up across the state following the Centre's announcement of President's rule

Press Trust of India Imphal
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

All eyes are now on the BJP central leadership over its next step in strife-torn Manipur, a day after President's rule was imposed in the northeastern state and the assembly put under suspended animation.

Security has been beefed up across the state following the Centre's announcement of President's rule, officials said.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur and the assembly put under suspended animation on Thursday evening, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post that led to political uncertainty in the state.

The decision came as the BJP failed to build a consensus on a chief ministerial candidate, despite having several rounds of discussions between its northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and legislators.

 

Singh, who was heading the BJP government in Manipur, resigned as chief minister after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives so far.

The Manipur assembly has a tenure till 2027.

Talking to reporters soon after the announcement, Manipur BJP president A Sharda said the assembly has been put under suspended animation in accordance with the constitutional process, and asserted that the House had not been dissolved yet.

She said once the situation improves in the state, the House can be reinstated.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it is a belated admission by the BJP of their complete inability to govern Manipur.

"Now, PM Modi can no longer deny his direct responsibility for Manipur," he said in a post on X.

"Has he finally made up his mind to visit the state, and explain to the people of Manipur and India his plan to restore peace and normalcy?" Gandhi said.

In another post on X, Congress general secretary, Communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "Finally what the Indian National Congress has been demanding for almost 20 months has happened. President's rule has been imposed in Manipur."  Meanwhile, the Manipur CPI(M) unit said the President's rule should be immediately revoked and fresh elections held at the earliest.

CPI(M) state committee secretary Ksh Shanta told reporters that the party, along with other like-minded ones, will stand for Manipur's territorial integrity during President's rule.

He also claimed that the selfish quest for power among legislators brought the state to such a situation.

Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) leader Ginza Vualzong said President's rule will give a ray of hope to the Kuki-Zo community and added that having a new Meitei chief minister is "far from comforting".

"The Kuki-Zo do not trust the Meitei anymore, so a new Meitei CM is still far from comforting. The President's rule will give a ray of hope to the Kuki-Zo, and we believe that it will be one step closer to our political solution," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

