Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Manipur govt in peace talks with Imphal Valley-based insurgent group: CM

Speaking to PTI-Video, Singh said the talks were at an advanced stage, even though he stayed away from naming the underground organisation

N Biren Singh

This was for the first time that there was an official confirmation about such talks being held by the government, since ethnic violence broke out on May 3.

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said his government was holding "peace talks" with an Imphal Valley-based insurgent group.
Speaking to PTI-Video, Singh said the talks were at an advanced stage, even though he stayed away from naming the underground organisation.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This was for the first time that there was an official confirmation about such talks being held by the government, since ethnic violence broke out on May 3.
Earlier, sources had said that the government was holding talks with one faction of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF).
More than 180 people have been killed since the violence broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
The Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

Manipur CM Biren Singh backtracks on resignation after high-voltage drama

Remove Biren Singh for failing to restore normalcy in Manipur: CPI(M)

Changing nature of violence in Manipur is concern for HM: Biren

Manipur govt shifts last of 10 Kuki families in Imphal to Kangpokpi

Had no intention to hurt Israel: Sanjay Raut on his social media post

Delhi air quality expected to improve in next two days, says Gopal Rai

BSE issues fresh guidelines for SMEs looking to migrate to main board

States to miss capex targets this fiscal on fall in revenue, polls : Report

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: IAF flies in 'critical DRDO equipment' to site

Topics : N Biren Singh Manipur Manipur govt Imphal

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon