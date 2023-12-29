Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Manipur reports 1st case of JN.1 Covid, patient travelled from Delhi

The exact virus variant remains undetermined, as samples have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain more details

Photo: Freepik

Since, the outbreak of coronavirus in January 2020, the total count has reached 4,50,10,944. The total death toll in India has risen to 5,33,946 (Photo: Freepik)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manipur reported a fresh case of COVID-19 after a prolonged period without new infections. The infected individual, who hails from Paomata in Senapati district, had travelled from Delhi to Dimapur by air and subsequently from Dimapur to Senapati by road.
The exact virus variant remains undetermined, as samples have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain more details.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Authorities are closely monitoring the - situation to prevent any potential spread of the virus.
The surge in COVID-19 cases has become a new concern in the country with the emergence of sub-variant JN.1 and various states reporting fresh cases.
According to Union Health Ministry data, India in the last 24 hours recorded 692 fresh cases of Covid-19. The active caseload increased by four, reaching 4,097.
The official data stated that Six deaths were reported in the last 24 hours - two in Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala and. West Bengal.
Since, the outbreak of coronavirus in January 2020, the total count has reached 4,50,10,944. The total death toll in India has risen to 5,33,946.
Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the JN.1 sub-variant in various states, after AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital has also reserved beds for patients and made other arrangements including oxygen and testing.
The hospital administration has reserved 50 beds for isolations, and 9 ICU beds. Apart from this, complete arrangements have also been made in the hospital regarding oxygen, PPE kits, and COVID testing.
Senior pulmonologist and former Safdarjung Hospital HOD, Dr Neeraj Gupta, said, "JN.1 is a variant of Omicron. It is a very mild virus. The only advantage this virus has because of this mutation is that it crosses our immune barriers and is able to infect us with a normal infection. Like any viral infection, this is also mild; it is not of a very severe nature, and we are not expecting any admissions or higher admission rates."

Also Read

'Stop this tragedy immediately': World reacts to blast at Gaza hospital

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

Manipur Police makes fifth arrest in connection with parading of two women

Should you subscribe to Yatharth Hospital's IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Gross violation: SC asks Centre to take action in Manipuri women's case

Steps being taken to deal with fog impacting flight operations: Scindia

Health min Mandaviya inaugurates integrated public health labs in Andhra

Flight, train delays continue through the fourth day amid fog in Delhi NCR

Over 50 million Ayushman Bharat accounts created at health campaign: Govt

Delhi, Punjab tableaux for R-Day parade rejected to exact revenge: AAP

He further said that normally, patients with comorbidities or any severe condition that decreases the immune system are going to have more morbidity, which may lead to mortality.
"We had one patient of Covid, which was rapid antigen positive when the patient got admitted, and now the patient is negative, so we don't really know whether it's genuine or not, but we are testing all the patients who are suspected of Covid-like symptoms, and still now we have not detected any," Dr Gupta said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Manipur Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon