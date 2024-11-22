Business Standard
Home / India News / Manipur violence claimed 258 lives since May last year: Security Advisor

Manipur violence claimed 258 lives since May last year: Security Advisor

"The total number of deaths is 258 including militants," Singh while addressing a press conference after holding a security review meeting here

Manipur violence

NOV. 13, 2024 A truck damaged after armed militants set it on fire, in Jiribam district, Manipur, Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed 258 lives since May last year, the state government's Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh said on Friday.

He said that the state would get around 90 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), over and above the 198 companies that are already in Manipur.

"The total number of deaths is 258 including militants," Singh while addressing a press conference after holding a security review meeting here.

The security advisor said that 32 people were arrested in connection with vandalism and torching of properties of ministers and MLAs while around 3,000 looted weapons have been recovered.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM

We support peaceful protest, but not 'gangs' burning houses: Manipur CM

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

NPP asks members not to attend meetings called by Biren Singh govt

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Centre sanctions Rs 104.66 cr for healthcare facilities in Manipur's hills

phone, internet, internet ban

Manipur govt extends suspension of mobile internet for three more days

Supreme Court, SC

SC grants 8 weeks to Manipur govt to respond to plea against ILP in state

Topics : Manipur govt Manipur

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon