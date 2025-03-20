Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi to install six new air quality monitoring stations for winter: Sirsa

Delhi to install six new air quality monitoring stations for winter: Sirsa

In an interview with PTI on Wednesday, Sirsa said, "This winter, we will ensure that Delhi sees more clean air days, and we are already working to minimize pollution

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

During the peak pollution season from November to January -- when the capital often turns into a gas chamber -- AQI levels frequently hit hazardous levels. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As part of a broader strategy to tackle the expected winter pollution peak, the Delhi government will install six new air quality monitoring stations across the national capital over the next three months, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

In an interview with PTI on Wednesday, Sirsa said, "This winter, we will ensure that Delhi sees more clean air days, and we are already working to minimize pollution. We will not wait until winter to take action. Our work to purify Delhi has already started, and as part of this, we will also add new ambient air quality monitoring stations."  "Delhi currently has 40 air quality monitoring stations, and six more will be added in the next three months, bringing the total to 46," Sirsa said.

 

The minister did not specify the locations where the new stations will be installed but mentioned that the work is likely to be completed within three months. He added that these stations will help gather more detailed data on air quality.

Delhi's existing 40 air quality monitoring stations include locations such as Alipur, Anand Vihar, Aya Nagar, Bawana, Burari, Chandni Chowk, DTU, Dwarka, IGI Airport, IHBAS, ITO, Jahangirpuri, Lodhi Road, Najafgarh, Narela, and 25 other sites. These stations are spread across the city to calculate the capital's average Air Quality Index (AQI).

However, they are not evenly distributed, leaving many densely populated areas unmonitored. Several stations are located in less inhabited areas, such as IHBAS, Shri Aurobindo Marg, Karni Singh Shooting Range within the Asola Bhatti Forest Range, and Siri Fort near the Hauz Khas forest.

Also Read

PremiumTruth Social

PM Narendra Modi's entry puts Truth Social on India's digital map

Paytm

Paytm drops 5% after approval of incentive for low-value UPI transactions

screenshot

Fund review: UTI Mid Cap Fund

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex up for 4th day, adds 899pts, Nifty at 23,190; all sectors gain

PremiumFintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

Lighthouse Canton plans $150-$200 mn second VC fund, eyes India growth

During the peak pollution season from November to January -- when the capital often turns into a gas chamber -- AQI levels frequently hit hazardous levels.

Last year, AQI crossed the 450 mark, breaching the maximum limit on the scale. On December 19, Delhi's air quality fell into the "severe plus" category, with a 24-hour average AQI of 451 recorded at 4 pm, according to CPCB data.

As per the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good," 51-100 "satisfactory," 101-200 "moderate," 201-300 "poor," 301-400 "very poor," 401-450 "severe," and above 450 "severe plus."  The minister also outlined plans to enhance cleanliness and beautification in the capital, stating that several initiatives are already underway.

Addressing the challenges, he acknowledged three major hurdles in the Yamuna cleanup but assured that efforts are in progress to ensure only treated water flows into the river. The government, in collaboration with the Public Works Department (PWD), Water Minister Parvesh Verma, and the Haryana government, is working towards achieving this goal.

He emphasised that one significant challenge is dealing with the stagnant, oxygen-depleted water at the riverbed, which causes the sediment to become "dead."  To combat this, plans are being developed to restore oxygen levels and improve water quality. The minister also mentioned plans to create green belts along the Yamuna, transforming the area into a tourist destination.

Highlighting the importance of increasing Delhi's green cover, he announced that seven lakh plantation drives will be carried out in coordination with the forest department.

He described this initiative as a mass movement, encouraging participation from schools, colleges, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and industry associations.

Additionally, the minister spoke about efforts to convert Delhi's three major garbage mounds into parks. He assured that the Bhalswa landfill would be cleared by March 2026 to the extent that it would no longer be visible from a distance.

He further promised that all remaining landfills in the capital would be cleared by 2028.

The BJP government, which assumed power in Delhi after 26 years, has pledged to tackle pollution problem in the capital. Sirsa, who took office last month, reiterated the party's commitment to cleaning and beautifying Delhi, stating that efforts will intensify in the coming months.

More From This Section

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma now officially divorced. Details here

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Modi govt moving ahead with ruthless approach against Naxalites: Amit Shah

bengaluru

Bengaluru traffic advisory amid metro construction, multiple road widening

Crime

Union minister's nephew killed over water dispute with brother in Bihar

Delhi High Court

Capable women shouldn't seek alimony, law doesn't promote idling: Delhi HC

Topics : Manjinder Singh Sirsa Delhi air quality Delhi Pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon