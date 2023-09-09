Confirmation

G20: If you need live 3D traffic updates from New Delhi, try this app

Mappls MapmyIndia, a satellite-based navigation map, can help track real-time updates on road closures and turn restrictions

Photo: Mappls

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
The ongoing G20 Summit in New Delhi has caused traffic disruptions and movement restrictions due to high-level security arrangements across the city.

Mappls MapmyIndia, a satellite-based navigation map, has developed an iframe widget which shows the G20-controlled zone areas on an interactive map across the city of Delhi.

One of the key features of the map involves the ability to track real-time updates on road closures and turn restrictions. The Mappl has collaborated with the Delhi Police to integrate their data into the app. Users can see the affected roads marked in red on the map and get alternative routes.

The map shows the officially marked "Regulated" and "Controlled Zones" in New Delhi so that users can check which areas to avoid.

Further, the map also has 3D, default map view, and 360 degree views of the Bharat Mandapam to make the user experience more immersive. The app allows users to search for places, get directions, share locations and report issues.

Rohan Verma, chief executive officer of Mappls, said, "Residents and visitors can use the Mappls app to navigate smoothly and accurately in Delhi during the summit, through our partnership and coordination with Delhi Police wherein Mappls app is ingesting the traffic advisories and suggesting routes which follow the traffic restrictions."

He further added that the company has created detailed 3D and 360 degree maps and metaverse of various G20 venues such as the Bharat Mandapam.

MapMyIndia app is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

How to check traffic updates on Mappls app:

-Download the Mappls app from the Play Store

-Click on the G20 icon on the right of the screen

-Enable visual traffic for updates

-Click on the G20 traffic advisory for detailed information

-Check for routes that are restricted or other traffic diversions
First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

