Defining milestone: Sunil Mittal on African Union joining G20 as member

As the African Union joined the G20 on Saturday, Sunil Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises said the day will be remembered as a "defining milestone" towards charting more inclusive compositions across international organisations and their bodies.

"My hearty congratulations to PM Narendra Modi for successfully leading the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20. As this announcement finds its way from New Delhi to the world, I am certain that this day will be remembered as a defining milestone towards charting more inclusive compositions across international organisations and their bodies," Mittal said in a statement.

Mittal added he has personally witnessed the government's "uncompromising focus" on this inclusion through his engagement as Chair of the B20 Action Council on African Economic Integration.

"... And am delighted that the G20 formed a consensus on this necessary first step towards a more participative AU in the global order," Mittal said.

The African Union (AU) on Saturday became a permanent member of the Group of 20 largest economies (G20) of the world with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing its entry into the top global body.

In his opening remarks at the inaugural session of the two-day G20 Summit, Modi made the announcement welcoming the 55-nation AU as the new member of the grouping.

Shortly after the announcement, Union of Comoros President and AU chairperson Azali Assoumani took the seat as a full member of the G20.